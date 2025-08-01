College Football 2025 Fresno State Football Predictions: Bulldogs Ranked 79th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Fresno State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Fresno State ranking: 79

Last year’s ranking: 52

Top player: DL Korey Foreman: 5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles (tied for the third-most in a single season in program history) last season; ranked as the second-best prospect in the country in the class of 2021 (247 Sports composite).

[Fresno State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: The Bulldogs are going the small-school dominant head coach route in making Matt Entz their man. After winning championships as an assistant for Chris Klieman at North Dakota State, he led the Bison to two more as head coach before spending a year coaching linebackers at USC.

At Fresno State, the Bulldogs have run the continuum over the last decade, going 1-11 in 2016 and then 10-4 in 2017. But given Entz’s ability to scout ‘em, recruit ‘em and coach 'em up, Bulldogs fans are right to feel bullish about a team that includes former No. 1 overall recruit and defensive lineman Korey Foreman, former Rice quarterback E.J. Warner and FCS standout Finn Claypool, who notched 17.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks at Drake last season.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Fresno State Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-124) Under 6.5 (+102)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

