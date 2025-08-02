College Football 2025 Eastern Michigan Football Predictions: Eagles Ranked 118th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Eastern Michigan lands in my Ultimate 136.

Eastern Michigan ranking: 118

Last year’s ranking: 129

Top player: OL Mickey Rewolinski: Started in 22 games for EMU the past two seasons.

[Eastern Michigan's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Finish. That's the message for the Eagles in 2025. After beginning 5-2 last season, they collapsed to finish 5-7. With NFL star Maxx Crosby throwing real money and real expertise at his alma mater, the time for losing seasons is over — but that won't be easy for Chris Creighton’s team. Still, he took EMU bowling in six of the past nine years.

An upswing is warranted.

Eastern Michigan Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-105) Under 4.5 (-115)

