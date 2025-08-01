College Football 2025 UTEP Football Predictions: Miners Ranked 125th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where UTEP lands in my Ultimate 136.

UTEP ranking: 125

Last year’s ranking: 126

Top player: S Xavier Smith: Started 10 games for UTEP last season and led all defensive backs on the team with 78 total tackles; also had 5 pass breakups.

[ UTEP's 2025 schedule ]

RJ's take: Scotty Walden brought in former USC and Boise State QB Malachi Nelson and returns 21 players who got at least one start in 2024 as Miners. If Charlotte RB transfer Hahsaun Wilson can reach his 2024 average of 6.1 yards per carry and Nelson blossoms into the gunslinger that Lincoln Riley thought he recruited years ago, UTEP could climb up from three wins to four.

UTEP Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+126) Under 5.5 (-154)

