College Football 2025 Louisville Football Predictions: Cardinals Ranked 27th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Louisville lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 27

Last year’s ranking: 35

Top player: RB Isaac Brown: One of 12 Power 4 players last season to rush for 1,100+ yards and 10+ rush TDs.

RJ’s take: Jeff Brohm returns a whopping 17 upperclassmen starters from a team that knocked off 2024 ACC champion Clemson by two scores on the road.

The Cardinals got to 10 wins and could get there again with Miller Moss at QB, who should partner well with wideout Chris Bell, who averaged more than 17 yards per catch and accounted for more than 700 yards receiving last year. RBs Duke Watson and Isaac Brown will be formidable if the offensive line comes together, but that might take some time with seven of them coming out of the portal.

On defense, I can't wait to see how Abilene Christian transfer Jerry Lawson can do at 300 lbs. after picking up 14 tackles for loss at a lower level. But he's also one of 30 new faces that came to Louisville through the portal—after 28 exited.

This team could feast (2024 Indiana). This team could experience famine (2024 Florida State).

Louisville Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (-162) Under (+132)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

