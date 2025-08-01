College Football 2025 Louisiana Tech Football Predictions: Bulldogs Ranked 110th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Louisiana Tech lands in my Ultimate 136.

Louisiana Tech ranking: 110

Last year’s ranking: 125

Top player: RB Omiri Wiggins: Made nine starts last year and finished the season with 527 rushing yards and 4 TDs; led the team in rushing yards and rush attempts and was tied for the team lead in total touchdowns.

[Louisiana Tech's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Entering Year 4 with an 11-26 record, Sonny Cumbie needs to find a catalyst. Perhaps he's done just that in hiring offensive coordinator Tony Franklin, 67, who last called plays for the Army Black Knights sprint football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Louisiana Tech, expect to see Franklin run an old-school air raid, locate his best playmaker and find as many ways to funnel that man the ball as possible. And at the end of the season, the Bulldogs will hope to have won at least as many games lost.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Louisiana Tech Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+134), Under (-164)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

share