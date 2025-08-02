College Football
2025 FIU Football Predictions: Panthers Ranked 131st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where FIU lands in my Ultimate 136.

FIU ranking: 131
Last year’s ranking: 124
Top player: QB Keyone Jenkins: Threw for 22 TDs last season, the second-most in a single season in FIU history; ranks top six in program history in passing yards (4,971), completions (381) and TD passes (33).

[FIU's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: FIU has been one of the toughest places to win since it began playing FBS ball more than 20 years ago. In that span, the Panthers have finished the season with a winning record just four times. In the last five years, they've finished 13-40.

Willie Simmons interviewed for the job once and got turned down. This time FIU decided he can't do much worse than what they've done since many of their players were toddlers.

If a leap is to happen, QB Keyone Jenkins will likely be at the center of it after passing for 2,557 yards and 22 TDs in 2024.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

FIU Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+106), Under 5.5 (-130)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

