2025 BYU Football Predictions: Cougars Ranked 60th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where BYU lands in my Ultimate 136.

BYU ranking: 60

Last year’s ranking: 48

Top player: RB LJ Martin: Finished fifth in the Big 12 in pass yards with 3,071 and second in pass TDs with 28; one of 21 players in FBS to throw for 3,000+ yards and 25+ pass TDs last season.

[BYU's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: 2025 was supposed to be The Jake Retzlaff Show in Provo. He led the Cougars to their first 11-win season since 2009 and the program peaked at No. 6 in the CFP rankings with wins against SMU and Colorado, while he threw for 2,947 yards with 26 total TDs and 12 INTs.

A civil suit accusing him of rape (that was later dismissed) and a violation of the university’s honor code left Retzlaff taking the option to leave BYU. Now, Kalani Sitake has to remind his team and the country that the loss of your star player doesn't mean the team will suffer.

Like you, I'll believe it when I see it.

The defense finished first in the Big 12 in scoring (19.6 points per game), forced turnovers (29) and yards allowed per game (308). That's the strength of this team in 2025, too. But none of BYU's QBs have thrown for more than 1,400 yards — in their career. That means LJ Martin is going to get a lot of touches early with a chance to become a 1,000-yard rusher.

BYU Cougars Win Total: Over 6.5 (-118) Under (-104)

