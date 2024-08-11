College Football
2024 UCLA football predictions: Ranked No. 74 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 UCLA football predictions: Ranked No. 74 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

UCLA Ranking: 74/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 12th in Big Ten (+15000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72), Marshall (71), South Florida (70), UNLV (69)
Teams behind them: Northwestern (75), Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79)

[UCLA 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: DeShaun Foster followed his hiring as head coach with a solid hire of his own in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who not only helped develop Patrick Mahomes into the NFL's best QB on the NFL's best team, but also won a national title as a star tailback at Colorado.

And Bieniemy is from around the way, having played his high school ball at Bishop Amat Memorial in La Puente, California.

UCLA's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-105) Under 5 (-115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes