2024 UCLA football predictions: Ranked No. 74 by RJ Young
UCLA Ranking: 74/134
Conference ranking: 12th in Big Ten (+15000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72), Marshall (71), South Florida (70), UNLV (69)
Teams behind them: Northwestern (75), Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79)
RJ's take: DeShaun Foster followed his hiring as head coach with a solid hire of his own in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who not only helped develop Patrick Mahomes into the NFL's best QB on the NFL's best team, but also won a national title as a star tailback at Colorado.
And Bieniemy is from around the way, having played his high school ball at Bishop Amat Memorial in La Puente, California.
UCLA's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-105) Under 5 (-115)
-
