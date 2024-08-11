College Football 2024 UCLA football predictions: Ranked No. 74 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UCLA Ranking: 74/134

Conference ranking: 12th in Big Ten (+15000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72), Marshall (71), South Florida (70), UNLV (69)

Teams behind them: Northwestern (75), Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79)

RJ's take: DeShaun Foster followed his hiring as head coach with a solid hire of his own in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who not only helped develop Patrick Mahomes into the NFL's best QB on the NFL's best team, but also won a national title as a star tailback at Colorado.

And Bieniemy is from around the way, having played his high school ball at Bishop Amat Memorial in La Puente, California.

UCLA's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-105) Under 5 (-115)

