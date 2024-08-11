2024 Sam Houston State football predictions: Ranked No. 109 by RJ Young
Sam Houston State Bearkats Ranking: 109/134
Conference ranking: 5th in Conference USA (+1800 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Navy (108), Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105), Utah State (104)
Teams behind them: San Jose State (110), Rice (111), UMass (112), Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114)
RJ's take: Life in the FBS ain't going as well as many Bearkats might've thought. Their first season in C-USA resulted in eight straight losses to start the season for what had become a reliable FCS playoff fixture. Get to six wins in 2024 and then throw a party.
Sam Houston State's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-130) Under 5 (+100)
