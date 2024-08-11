2024 Northwestern football predictions: Ranked No. 75 by RJ Young
Northwestern Ranking: 75/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 13th in Big Ten (+20000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: UCLA (74), Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72), Marshall (71), South Florida (70)
Teams behind them: Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79), Toledo (80)
RJ's take: David Braun had never been a head coach until the title was foisted upon him last July. He met the challenge by winning the most games by a Northwestern first-year head football coach since 1903, and his five Big Ten wins were the most by any first-year Wildcat head coach in program history. Northwestern's 8-5 record was a mighty surprise to all those who watched the 2022 Wildcats go 1-11.
Cold water on a good story is recognizing that Northwestern plays the third-toughest schedule in the country behind Florida and USC, based on opponents' overall résumé. The Wildcats' 2024 opponents combined to go 104-53 in 2023, with nine ranked and eight earning wins against ranked teams.
Braun had better bring more brawn.
Northwestern's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-135) Under 4.5 (+115)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?