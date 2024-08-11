College Football
2024 Louisiana-Monroe football predictions: Ranked No. 134 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Louisiana-Monroe football predictions: Ranked No. 134 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:34 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Louisiana-Monroe Ranking: 134/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 14th in Sun Belt (+35000 odds to win conference)
5 teams ahead of them: Kennesaw State (133), Akron (132), Kent State (131), Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129)
5 teams behind them: N/A

[Louisiana-Monroe 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Well, this is the bottom of the well, Bryant Vincent. You've inherited a program that didn't just go 2-10 last season, but also went winless in the Sun Belt. I got you ranked No. 134 out of 134. 

Get pissy. Get mean. Show us your nasty. Show us your channeled aggression. Never mind the fact that I won't be the first, or the last, to rank you here in such lists. 

But that hasn't stopped you. 

You brought in former Oklahoma QB, Louisiana native and All-Name First-Teamer General Booty

And then you went old school. 

You brought in 27 junior college players this offseason, and two-thirds of them play defense. That's what I'm talking about. That's how you grow a team overnight: fill it with grown men who know what the bottom looks like and know that FBS football ain't nowhere near it. Get you a bunch of brown bag specials, hand them a set of tools and a hard hat for safety and go to work.

Louisiana-Monroe's Win Total Odds: Over 1.5 (-185) Under 1.5 (+150)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes