College Football 2024 Louisiana-Monroe football predictions: Ranked No. 134 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:34 p.m. ET

Louisiana-Monroe Ranking: 134/134

Conference ranking: 14th in Sun Belt (+35000 odds to win conference)

5 teams ahead of them: Kennesaw State (133), Akron (132), Kent State (131), Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129)

5 teams behind them: N/A

RJ's take: Well, this is the bottom of the well, Bryant Vincent. You've inherited a program that didn't just go 2-10 last season, but also went winless in the Sun Belt. I got you ranked No. 134 out of 134.

Get pissy. Get mean. Show us your nasty. Show us your channeled aggression. Never mind the fact that I won't be the first, or the last, to rank you here in such lists.

But that hasn't stopped you.

You brought in former Oklahoma QB, Louisiana native and All-Name First-Teamer General Booty.

And then you went old school.

You brought in 27 junior college players this offseason, and two-thirds of them play defense. That's what I'm talking about. That's how you grow a team overnight: fill it with grown men who know what the bottom looks like and know that FBS football ain't nowhere near it. Get you a bunch of brown bag specials, hand them a set of tools and a hard hat for safety and go to work.

Louisiana-Monroe's Win Total Odds: Over 1.5 (-185) Under 1.5 (+150)

