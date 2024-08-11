College Football
2024 Kansas football predictions: Ranked No. 20 by RJ Young
2024 Kansas football predictions: Ranked No. 20 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Kansas Jayhawks Ranking: 20/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Big 12 (+950 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Clemson (19), Kansas State (18), USC (17), Notre Dame (16), Oklahoma State (15)
Teams behind them: West Virginia (21), Texas A&M (22), Arizona (23), Iowa (24), Iowa State (25)

[Kansas 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Color me blue and hand me a sunflower, but I tend to like the Jayhawks.

Now is the time for Kansas to take control of the most wide open race for the Big 12 title since its inception 29 years ago. Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal each have the talent to be the best players in this conference and to lead KU to its best season since 2007.

And while we're here, let's acknowledge former Baylor, BYU and LSU assistant Jeff Grimes is calling the offense. All he did was convince the NFL that Zach Wilson was a first-round draft pick. Defensively, Cobee Bryant is the best cornerback in the Big 12, and he showed that with five passes defended, four INTs, a sack and a forced fumble last year.

Kansas Win Total Odds: Over 8 (-125) Under 8 (+105)

