College Football 2024 Heisman Watch: Dillon Gabriel, Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward top the list Updated Sep. 6, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dillon Gabriel entered the 2024 college football season as the favorite to take home the sport's most prestigious individual award. However, after Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks struggled in a 24-14 season-opening win over FCS Idaho, the standout signal-caller has some company atop the Heisman odds leaderboard.

With several big-time matchups on the Week 2 slate — including No. 3 Texas traveling to Ann Arbor to take on No. 10 Michigan in the Big House (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) — there will be plenty of opportunities for players to move up this list with big performances.

Here is a look at the current Heisman Trophy favorites and the opportunity in front of them heading into Week 2.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +850

ADVERTISEMENT

When you put up 418 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a 76-0 Week 1 victory, chances are you're going to see your name near the top of this list. Dart also added 27 yards and a score on the ground, setting a new career high with six touchdowns — all of which came before the halftime break. He became just the fifth QB in SEC history to have multiple games with 350-plus passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the past 25 years.

Dart entered the 2024 campaign as a Heisman candidate, but his dominant Week 1 showing has boosted him to the top of the list. Dart has another outstanding opportunity to pad his early-season Heisman résumé with a Week 2 matchup against Middle Tennessee.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: +850

Gabriel entered the season as a Heisman favorite, and while his numbers in Week 1 backed up the preseason hype, Oregon's result on the field was far from inspiring. Gabriel, who is in his first season at Oregon after transferring from Oklahoma, completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was sacked three times as the offensive line struggled throughout the day in an underwhelming 10-point win over Idaho.

Gabriel and the Ducks have a chance to make a statement in Week 2 against a very good Boise State team. If Gabriel can continue to put up massive numbers against the Broncos on Saturday and Oregon has a much better showing, then the former Sooners QB has a chance to solidify himself as the clear-cut Heisman favorite heading into Week 3.

Idaho Vandals vs. No. 3 Oregon Ducks Highlights

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.): +850

Ward shined in his debut with the Hurricanes, going 26 of 35 for 385 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive 41-17 win over in-state foe Florida. His 319 yards through the air marked the highest total by any Miami quarterback in their debut in program history.

The ACC appears to be wide open this year, especially with the early struggles from Clemson and Florida State, so Ward and the Hurricanes have put themselves into a position to compete for a conference title, which will only elevate the QB's Heisman chances. He has the chance to put up another massive performance against Florida A&M this weekend.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: +900

Beck and Gabriel were viewed as the Heisman favorites heading into the season, and the Georgia QB did nothing to disappoint in his Week 1 performance. Beck completed 23 of 33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' dominant 34-3 win over Clemson in Week 1.

Beck should remain among the Heisman leaders with all signs pointing to a Week 5 showdown at Alabama. If he can put up impressive numbers and lead Georgia to a win in that matchup, don't be surprised to see Beck jump back up to the top.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama, +1000

It's tough to break down a quarterback's performance when he only attempts nine passes in a game, which was the case for Milroe in Alabama's dominant 63-0 win over Western Kentucky in Week 1. The talented dual-threat QB completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 79 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Milroe is a cheat code with his ability to push the ball down the field while also being a constant threat in the run game. It appears he has found his WR1, as freshman phenom Ryan Williams hauled in an 84-yard touchdown pass from Milroe late in the first quarter on Saturday, and then followed that up with a 55-yard touchdown catch right before halftime.

Following a Week 2 matchup against South Florida, Milroe and the Tide have a pair of back-to-back massive matchups against Wisconsin (9/14 at noon ET on FOX) and Georgia (9/28 at 7:30 p.m. ET).

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: +1100

Of every player on this list, Ewers has the biggest opportunity to elevate his stock in Week 2 when he leads the Longhorns into Ann Arbor to face the defending national champions on "Big Noon Kickoff." All eyes will be on the Longhorns' starter, and if he plays well, not only should his Heisman stock skyrocket, but Texas' CFP odds should get a massive boost as well.

This past weekend, Ewers looked calm, cool and collected in Texas' 52-0 blowout victory over Colorado State. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Ewers appears to have formed a nice rapport with Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Bond, who caught a team-best five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in the game.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share