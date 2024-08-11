College Football 2024 Arkansas State football predictions: Ranked No. 65 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arkansas State Red Wolves Ranking: 65/134

Conference ranking: 9th in Sun Belt (+1500 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Georgia Southern (64), Baylor (63), South Alabama (62), South Carolina (61), Coastal Carolina (60)

Teams behind them: Tulane (66), Jacksonville State (67), California (68), UNLV (69), South Florida (70)

RJ's take: It ain't just that Butch Jones won three of his first 24 games against FBS opponents at A-State. It’s that the Red Wolves got shellacked by a combined 110-3 vs. Memphis and Oklahoma — their first two games of the year — last season. Something had to give, and it did.

Jones and the pride of Jonesboro mollywhopped Texas State 77-31 in Week 11 to become bowl-eligible.

Arkansas State's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-165) Under 5.5 (+130)

