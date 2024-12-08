College Football 2024-25 College Football Playoff: Complete schedule, dates, TV channels Updated Dec. 8, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The complete schedule for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket was announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Games begin Dec. 20 — with the first round on Dec. 20-21, quarterfinals on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 and semifinals on Jan. 9-10 — and conclude with the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in Atlanta.

Here's the full schedule:

FIRST ROUND (Dec. 20-21)

QUARTERFINALS (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

Fiesta Bow l Tuesday, 12/31: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU winner (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *

Peach Bowl Wednesday, 1/1: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson winner (1 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *

Rose Bowl Wednesday, 1/1: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee winner (5 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *

Sugar Bowl Wednesday, 1/1: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana winner (8:45 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *

SEMIFINALS (Jan. 9-10)

Thursday, 1/9: Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) *Orange Bowl

Friday, 1/10: Cotton Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) *Cotton Bowl

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday, 1/20: (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

