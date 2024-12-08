College Football
College Football
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Complete schedule, dates, TV channels
Updated Dec. 8, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET
The complete schedule for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket was announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Games begin Dec. 20 — with the first round on Dec. 20-21, quarterfinals on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 and semifinals on Jan. 9-10 — and conclude with the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in Atlanta.
Here's the full schedule:
FIRST ROUND (Dec. 20-21)
ADVERTISEMENT
- Friday, 12/20: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)
- Saturday, 12/21: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State (Noon ET on TNT/MAX)
- Saturday, 12/21: No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas (4 p.m. ET on TNT/MAX)
- Saturday, 12/21: No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)
QUARTERFINALS (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)
- Tuesday, 12/31: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU winner (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *Fiesta Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson winner (1 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *Peach Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee winner (5 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *Rose Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana winner (8:45 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN) *Sugar Bowl
SEMIFINALS (Jan. 9-10)
- Thursday, 1/9: Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) *Orange Bowl
- Friday, 1/10: Cotton Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) *Cotton Bowl
CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Monday, 1/20: (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Here are the scheduled bowl games:
Check back for updates.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 15 picks
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Comparing blind résumés of bubble teams
-
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Arizona State makes big move
College football coaching changes tracker: UCF brings back Scott Frost as HC
-
USC football once ruled California — Will Lincoln Riley's recruiting pivot pay off?
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post
10 best college football stadiums, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
recommended
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 15 picks
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Comparing blind résumés of bubble teams
-
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Arizona State makes big move
College football coaching changes tracker: UCF brings back Scott Frost as HC
-
USC football once ruled California — Will Lincoln Riley's recruiting pivot pay off?
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post
10 best college football stadiums, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft