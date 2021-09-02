College Football 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux tops the class 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

The 2021 NFL Draft was loaded with skill-position talent — including a rare collection of quarterbacks — but expect the pendulum to swing back to the defense next spring.

Scouts are eager to see if a quarterback (or two) breaks out, warranting consideration of a top-five draft pick. On the defensive side of the ball, there is no guesswork, with a trio of underclassmen — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton — already established as premium talents.

The Big Board is not a mock draft. No attention is paid to team needs. It is simply my personal ranking of the top 32 pro-eligible prospects as we begin the 2021 college football season.

Only players who will be three full years removed from their high school graduating class at the time of next spring’s draft are eligible.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon, 6-5, 250, JR

The No. 1-rated recruit in the country — who opted for Oregon over the likes of Alabama, Florida and Texas, among others — Thibodeaux has lived up to his billing and then some, racking up 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in just 20 games entering his junior season.

Cat-quick off the snap with excellent lateral agility and underrated power due to his explosiveness and length, Thibodeaux is a nightmare off the edge against the run and pass. Barring injury, he’s a top-three cinch for the 2022 draft with similar, immediate-impact potential as recent top edge rushers Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU, 6-1, 195, JR

There isn’t a program in the country with a better track record of producing quality NFL defensive backs than LSU, and Stingley has demonstrated since his true freshman season that he is as good as any of his predecessors. Ignore the fact Stingley dropped from six interceptions as a true freshman to zero last season, as opponents wisely avoided his side of the field. A potential lack of big plays in 2021 could rob Stingley of postseason awards, but his stock with scouts will be proven when he’s a top-five draft pick in the spring.

3. Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame, 6-3, 219, JR

Playmaking safeties have never been more valuable than in today’s NFL, and few boast the combination of size, range and awareness of Hamilton, who has five interceptions in just two years with the Irish. At his size, Hamilton is an imposing tackler, but it is his ability to close on the football that is really unique, earning him comparisons from some scouts to the late, great Sean Taylor.

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama, 6-7, 360, JR

It broke my heart not to include Neal among my 10 Must-See NFL prospects, but his No. 4 ranking here clearly indicates how high I am on his talent. Only the most hard-core football fans take their eyes off the ball long enough to appreciate a remarkable athlete like the massive Neal. This season he's being asked to replace 2021 Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick Alex Leatherwood at the critical left tackle position, after starting 26 games the past two years at left guard (2019) and right tackle, respectively.

5. Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama, 6-1, 232, JR

It remains to be seen which members of the Tide vault up draft boards this fall, but entering the 2021 season, it is clear Nick Saban has at least two early first-round picks in the aforementioned Neal and Harris, an explosive linebacker very much in the mold of former Alabama star and 2017 San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick Reuben Foster. A semifinalist for the Butkus Award last year while setting career-highs with 79 stops, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, Harris played his best down the stretch and might be on the verge of taking his game to another level.

6. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M, 6-3, 280, JR

Scouts expect the flashes Leal has shown over his first two years at College Station will translate into even more production in 2021. Leal might have been typecast years ago as a ‘tweener, but in today’s game, his bulk, power and athleticism will allow his future NFL team to play him up and down the line of scrimmage. The first of three Aggies on this list, Leal is surprisingly quick and slippery as a pass rusher and possesses the strength to hold up at the point of attack in the running game as well.

7. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, 6-2, 193, JR

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree with Elam, who is hoping to follow both his father (Abe Elam) and uncle (Matt Elam) into the NFL as a defensive back. Kaiir has lived up to expectations thus far, earning a starting role for the supremely talented Gators as a true freshman and racking up five interceptions in his first 25 games. Elam’s size and physical nature stand out among this year’s cornerback prospects, but don’t sleep on his raw athleticism. He is quick to close and earned long looks as the Gators’ primary punt returner in camp, a testament to his reliable hands, elusiveness and breakaway speed.

8. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, JR

It isn’t often that an interior offensive lineman earns a spot in my top 10 NFL prospects but Green’s tape is impressive, regardless of whether he lined up at left guard (2020) or right guard (2019). Green has had an NFL-ready frame since stepping onto the field at A&M, and his efficiency and power are just as obvious.

9. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson, 6-0, 195, JR

So much of scouting is identifying unique traits within players and projecting how they will develop over time. With just four starts in 14 career games, Booth lacks the experience most would expect for a player earning first-round buzz. The traits, however, are undeniable. Like most players at Clemson, Booth's experience practicing against elite talent helps in his projection. He is a fluid athlete whose knack for making spectacular interceptions in practice and games has earned him lots of buzz from the scouts traveling through Clemson.

10. Drake London, WR, USC, 6-4, 210, JR

After back-to-back exceptional draft classes for skill-position talent, the 2022 crop might pale by comparison. One of the few players worthy of this consideration is London, the closest thing to Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro wideout Mike Evans the Pac-12 has seen. London comes with questions about straight-line speed, but his ball skills, body control and competitiveness are special. With the Trojans boasting a draftable quarterback in Kedon Slovis, and last year’s top targets (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns) competing in the pros, London’s production could explode this year.

11. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 6-1, 225, JR

As mentioned, the Class of 2022 lacks the splashy skill-position talent of previous years. So, at this point my top-rated passer checks in outside of the top 10. In stature, style and competitiveness, Howell reminds me a lot of Baker Mayfield. Howell enters his third season as a starter as accomplished as any quarterback in the country, completing 64.4% of his passes with a dreamy 68-to-14 touchdown-to-interception rate. His favorite targets from the prior two seasons are now all in the NFL, however, making scouts curious how much of an impact the new supporting cast will have on Howell’s play in 2021.

12. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa, 6-2, 290, rJR

Longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected offensive line gurus in football. So when he gets excited about a young blocker, NFL scouts take notice — especially following former Hawkeyes right tackle Tristan Wirfs’ awesome rookie season with Tampa Bay. Linderbaum signed with Iowa as a defensive tackle, but his transition and rapid improvement at center the past two years has his draft stock soaring. Faster than you can say his name, Linderbaum can snap the ball, work his way down line and advance to the second level to erase an unsuspecting linebacker.

13. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington, 6-6, 295, rSR

While centers such as Linderbaum are earning greater draft-day respect from NFL teams, left tackles remain the most valuable blockers, especially when they are as accomplished as Kirkland, who enters his fourth season as a starter for the Huskies. Kirkland is quick off the snap and uses his long arms, balance and awareness to protect the edge. While not as big or powerful as some other blockers on this list, Kirkland might be the cleanest in terms of technique, durability and experience.

14. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma, 6-0, 205, rSoph

If undersized Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray proved anything the past few years, it is that NFL teams are increasingly willing to draft short passers — if the mobility, arm and intangibles are there. Rattler is such a gifted passer that if he were to leave Norman early for the NFL, he would almost certainly be drafted higher than my ranking. But I need to see a second season of development — and more evidence that his frame can hold up to the NFL — to push him up my board.

15. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina, 6-3, 270, SR

A player with more flash than focus so far, Enagbare enters his fourth season at South Carolina with more sacks (10.5) than starts (nine) in 32 career games. He enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, leading the Gamecocks with six sacks and three forced fumbles and earning First Team All-SEC honors by the league coaches. It feels like "JJ" is just scratching the surface of his potential, similar to Kwity Paye (the Indianapolis Colts’ first round pick in 2021) at this time a year ago.

16. Drake Jackson, DE, USC, 6-4, 255, JR

Having already announced his intention to enter the NFL draft following this season, Jackson will be among the more heavily scrutinized prospects in the country this fall. Make no mistake, his talent warrants the hype. Jackson saw more time as a stand-up edge rusher than at linebacker last season and was USC’s most feared rusher. In the six games the Trojans played, he led the team with 46 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

17. Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA, 6-5, 318, JR

Don’t look now, but Chip Kelly has rebuilt UCLA into a legitimate contender in the Pac-12 with the kind of splashy skill-position talent he’d previously developed at Oregon. But in terms of an NFL projection, Rhyan is the Bruins’ best player. He’s surprisingly quick off the ball for a man of his size, showing the ability to adjust in space, as well as create a push. The showdown between Rhyan and USC DE Jackson on Nov. 20 promises to be a heavyweight bout.

18. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, JR

Six wide receivers were drafted among the first 34 selections a year ago. Five of them played their collegiate ball in the SEC, where Burks quietly enjoyed a breakout season for the Razorbacks, jumping from zero TD catches in 2019 to seven a year ago. If he can run in the 4.4s to low 4.5s as some suggest, Burks will join his former SEC combatants as a premium draft pick. While straight-line speed is a bit of a concern, Burks’ otherwise polished game stands out.

19. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State, 6-5, 265, JR

The expression "Who’s got next?" applies at blue-blood programs like Ohio State, where first-round picks blossom almost as a spring tradition. Since signing with the Buckeyes, Harrison has generated buzz as the next star in the mold of the Bosa brothers and Chase Young. He already has hinted at his upside, recording 5.5 sacks in his first two years despite limited playing time. Blessed with a prototypical combination of size, strength and get-off burst, Harrison is among this year’s most exciting breakout candidates.

20. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati, 6-5, 258, SR

The Bearcats have not produced a first-round NFL draft pick in the modern era, but Sanders offers enough twitch off the edge to threaten that streak. The Florida native was even more disruptive last year than his numbers (31 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and seven sacks) suggest, earning him first team All-AAC honors. But those stats came with one of the country’s elite secondaries playing behind him. Scouts are excited to see if Sanders can take his game to the next level in 2021.

21. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, SR

While many fans focus on pass protection when it comes to offensive linemen, scouts know the uptick in raw power in the NFL makes it just as difficult to find quality run blockers. This is where the massive Kinnard excels. His burly frame and game might project best at guard in the NFL — a position Kinnard has never played at Kentucky — but the senior all-star games could provide an opportunity to show that he can push the pile.

22. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, SR

Olave already has 22 touchdown receptions in his distinguished career, so it surprised many when he returned to Ohio State for his senior season rather than joining QB Justin Fields as the latest Buckeyes to leave early for the NFL. This isn’t to suggest Olave does not have areas in which he can improve. Also, his relatively slim frame leads to all sorts of concerns about durability. Covering him, however, is near impossible, as Olave is a speedy and slippery route-runner with excellent body control, projecting as a playmaker in the Will Fuller mold.

23. Jordan Battle, SS, Alabama, 6-0, 210, JR

There are only a few certainties in life: death, taxes — and Nick Saban churning out highly rated defensive backs. An instinctive and heavy-hitting safety entering his third year as a starter, Battle will try to become the sixth DB from Alabama in the past five years to earn at least a Day Two selection.

24. Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah, 6-2, 232, rSR

Despite entering his third year as a starter with 145 tackles, including 21 for loss, and 8.5 sacks already on his résumé, Lloyd is a relative unknown outside of the Pac-12. That's a shame as the speedy linebacker is one of the country’s best overall defenders, possessing the instincts and reliable tackling skills to go along with his athleticism and size.

25. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, JR

Those looking for the "next Kyle Pitts" are going to have to be patient as the Atlanta Falcons' rookie is truly a rare breed. Fortunately, however, there are several intriguing tight ends with excellent size and soft hands still in college football, with the prototypically built Wydermyer perhaps the most talented. A true three-down tight end with the size, strength and experience to make an impact at the point of attack, Wydermyer is a bully downfield, using his burly frame, soft mitts and body control to make tough grabs.

26. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington, 5-11, 195, JR

With eight defensive backs drafted in the past seven years, Jimmy Lake has turned Washington into at least the Pacific Northwest branch of the so-called "DBU." McDuffie is the Huskies’ latest star pupil. A standout each of the past two seasons, McDuffie is a classic cover corner with light feet, fluid hips and a knack for generating turnovers.

27. Bubba Bolden, FS, Miami, 6-2, 200, rSR

While Notre Dame’s freakish Kyle Hamilton gets all of the attention, Bolden developed last season into quite the all-around safety in his own right, collecting a team-leading 74 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, a sack, and an interception. Perhaps the most eye-popping statistic, however, is the four forced fumbles Bolden collected last year, a testament to his closing speed and ferocity as a hitter. Placing Bolden — who initially signed with USC and sat out the 2018 season as part of his transfer — on this list is a projection, but his talent and the value of the position warrant it.

28. Adam Anderson, DE/OLB, Georgia, 6-5, 230, SR

With the exception of quarterback, there is not a position in football in which NFL teams are more willing to gamble on traits than at pass rusher. Anderson has a frame, initial burst and wiry strength reminiscent of former Georgia star and 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd, who has emerged as a quality defender for the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson enters his senior year with 35 tackles, including 10 for loss, and eight sacks. To justify this lofty ranking, he might need to duplicate those numbers this season alone.

29. Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Michigan, 6-5, 270, SR

The polar opposite of Anderson is Hutchinson, who might lack the initial twitch or straight-line speed scouts covet, but he is as strong, technically refined and tenacious as they get. Hutchinson entered last season as a candidate to head for the NFL early but fractured his right ankle and played only three games. Accordingly, his production dropped from 69 tackles (including 10 for loss) in 2019 to just 15 stops in 2020.

30. Ikem Ekwonu, OG, North Carolina State, 6-4, 325, JR

Ekwonu has emerged as one of the more dominant blockers in college football after receiving relatively minor interest from recruiters. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from prestigious academic institutions such as Yale and Harvard. A member of the Dean’s List, Ekwonu has the smarts scouts want in an offensive lineman, but it's his brute strength and NFL-ready frame that really have them taking notes.

31. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma, 6-3, 297, SR

With all due respect to massive run-stuffers such as Georgia’s Jordan Davis, the defensive tackles generating early NFL draft interest anymore have to provide a pass rush. Winfrey showed flashes of precisely that in his first year in Norman after signing as a highly regarded JUCO prospect. The wide spreads and up-tempo passing in the Big 12 explain Winfrey recording just half a sack among his 17 tackles, but his initial quickness, lateral agility and closing speed suggest more are in store.

32. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington, 6-4, 260, JR

While the sample size is admittedly tiny, few enjoyed more of a breakout performance last year than Tupuola-Fetui, who recorded an eye-popping seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just three games for the Huskies. Most presumed his second act would come in 2023 after he tore his Achilles in the offseason, but he was in uniform and riding an exercise bike during Washington’s fall scrimmage. Jimmy Lake expects his star pass rusher back on the field early this season. Shockingly powerful and quicker after losing nearly 20 pounds from last year, ZTF will be joining more Big Boards if he can get back on the field and build on last year’s breakout success.

Just missed the cut: Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota; Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut; Zamir White, RB, Georgia; Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma; Brandon Smith, OLB, Penn State; Boye Mafe, DL, Minnesota; Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State; Cade Otton, TE, Washington; Brenton Cox Jr., DE, Florida; Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL draft for over 20 years with his work found at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.

