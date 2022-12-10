College Football 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: Caleb Williams leads group of finalists 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt referred to it as "the singular most important individual award in American sports."

On Saturday night, in New York City, one of four standout college football quarterbacks will be crowned the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to take home the prestigious award, listed at -2000, per FOX Bet . TCU QB Max Duggan (+2000), Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (+2800) and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+4000) are the other finalists vying for college football’s most prestigious award.

While Williams and Stroud were listed among the Heisman favorites heading into the 2022 campaign, the same can not be said for Bennett and Duggan.

Bennett began receiving Heisman attention after his impressive Week 1 showing against Oregon, while Duggan didn’t have official FOX Bet Heisman odds until Week 10, following a 34-24 win over Texas Tech that pushed the Horned Frogs to 9-0.

Here is a look at how to watch Saturday night’s Heisman festivities and a look at how each Heisman finalist reached this point.

Who will win the Heisman Trophy? FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler for another mailbag episode. RJ and Tyler predict who will win the Heisman Trophy.

WHAT: The 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

WHERE: The Lincoln Center, New York

WHEN: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

USC QB Caleb Williams: Despite being the lone finalist not playing in this year’s College Football Playoff, Williams enjoyed a magical 2022 campaign. The former Oklahoma QB threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns, which was tied for the highest total in college football this season. He broke USC’s single-season record for touchdowns, adding another 10 on the ground. Williams scored three-or-more touchdowns in 10 games this season, including four with five touchdowns.

Why USC's Caleb Williams will win the Heisman trophy Joel Klatt explains why USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

TCU QB Max Duggan: Duggan is a flat-out winner who has had a long and winding journey. He wasn't even TCU's starting quarterback at the start of the season, but now he's a Heisman finalist who has his team in the College Football Playoff. Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an undefeated regular season while throwing for more than 3,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has topped the 300-yard mark seven times this season and has only thrown four interceptions in 13 games. Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line.

Max Duggan finds Geor'Quarius Spivey in the back of the end zone. Max Duggan finds Geor'Quarius Spivey in the back of the end zone to give the TCU Horned Frogs the early 7-0 lead over Iowa State.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: Bennett is the leader of the offense for the No. 1-ranked team in the country. He made the choice to return to Georgia for his senior season after helping lead the Bulldogs to a national title last season, and they are in a position to compete for another championship. He totaled 3,609 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading Georgia to a perfect regular season and SEC Championship.

Heisman Trophy Finalists: Who got snubbed? | The Joel Klatt Show FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt takes a deep dive into this year's Heisman Trophy finalists and can't seem to make sense of the criteria.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: Stroud was the favorite to take home this year’s Heisman Trophy for much of the season. He was spectacular from start to finish, leading one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the nation. However, Stroud’s inability to lead the Buckeyes to a win over rival Michigan hurt his Heisman odds. He finished the season with 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which was tied for the highest total in the nation with Williams.

Georgia and Ohio State face off in Peach Bowl Joel Klatt breaks down the Peach Bowl matchup between Stetson Bennet and the Georgia Bulldogs vs. C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

