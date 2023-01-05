Women's College Basketball
UConn’s Auriemma to miss 4th game this season due to illness
UConn's Auriemma to miss 4th game this season due to illness

2 hours ago

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will sit out the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday, the fourth game he has missed this season due to illness.

The Hall of Fame coach also sat out Tuesday’s win at Butler. The school didn’t release a timetable for his return.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who has been at UConn with Auriemma since 1985, will take over the head coaching duties. She is 16-0 when filling in for him.

"It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down," Auriemma said in a statement. "I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready."

His 91-year-old mother Marsiella Auriemma died on Dec. 8.

No. 5 UConn (12-2) has been beset with injuries and illness this season. Former national player of the year Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady are out for the season with knee injuries. Leading scorer Azzi Fudd is expected to return shortly from a knee injury that has kept her on the bench since early December. Shooting guard Caroline Ducharme is sitting out her second consecutive game in concussion protocol.

Only three Huskies have played in every game this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

