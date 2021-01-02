College Basketball
Texas Beats KU at Allen Fieldhouse

4 hours ago

There was other important news for Texas fans on Saturday, news that didn't have to do with a changing of the guard within the football program. 

In the first Big 12 battle of the season between Texas and Kansas, the eighth-ranked Longhorns went into Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday and put a beatdown on the third-ranked Jayhawks. 

Here are the key takeaways from Texas' big conference win.

1. Was it supposed to be that easy?

Regardless, Texas made it look easy, clicking on all cylinders in Saturday's win.

The Longhorns shot 49.2 percent from the fiield (30-of-61), 46.2 percent from three (12-of-26), and 85.7 percent from the free throw line (12-of-14). They outrebounded Kansas, 46-37, and most importantly, Texas was dominant on defense. 

The Longhorns held the Jayhawks to 30.8 percent shooting from the field – their second-lowest mark on the season – and an abysmal 13.0 percent shooting from three – by far their low mark on the season. 

Kansas only managed six assists on the day, its fewest through 10 games this year, and the Jayhawk's 59 points scored are the second-fewest they've scored this year. 

Meanwhile, the 84 points scored by Texas is its second-largest output of the season, and the 12 threes were the most its made all season.

2. Texas: Basketball School

It was on all of our minds, but Tate Frazier asked it. 

Of course, Mark Titus answered. 

The Longhorns are now 8-1 on the season, their only blemish being a 68-64 loss on Dec. 6 against Villanova, currently the No. 4 team in the country.

In addition, Saturday's win over Kansas gives Texas its second victory over a blue blood program this season, considering the Longhorns also defeated North Carolina, 69-67, back on Dec. 2. 

Texas sits atop the Big 12 standings, and two of its next three games will be against ranked conference opponents: at No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 9, and against No. 13 Texas Tech on Jan. 13. 

