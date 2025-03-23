College Basketball Rodney Terry reportedly out as head coach at Texas; who could be his replacement? Updated Mar. 23, 2025 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Texas Longhorns are in the market for a new men's basketball coach.

Texas fired Rodney Terry on Sunday after three seasons, sources told FOX Sports. The Longhorns finished the 2024-25 season with a 19-16 record and a 6-12 mark in the SEC.

Terry, 56, was given the interim role when Chris Beard was fired midway through the 2022-23 season following a felony domestic violence arrest, a charge that was later dismissed. He proceeded to take Texas to the Elite Eight and athletic director Chris Del Conte lifted the interim tag to give him the full-time role.



Even after going 62-37 in his three seasons, the vibe surrounding Terry was not one of long-term commitment from Del Conte, and after blowing a 13-point lead to Xavier in a First Four matchup in this year's NCAA Tournament, the writing appeared to be on the wall at a place that has championship expectations across the board.

Who could Del Conte and the Longhorns turn to next?

Ironically enough, the head coach of the Musketeers, Sean Miller, appears to be the early front-runner for the job, sources tell FOX Sports.

Miller, who is 487-196 as a head coach and has taken Xavier to two NCAA Tournaments in the last three years, including a Sweet 16 in 2023, is someone Del Conte is very intrigued by due to his winning pedigree.

A low buyout at Xavier, NCAA drama at Arizona being in the rearview mirror, and Miller's history all give him leverage in this situation.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

