No. 5 Marquette without Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro vs. No. 12 Creighton

No. 5 Marquette will be shorthanded when it takes on No. 12 Creighton on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX), as the team announced that star guard Tyler Kolek and forward Oso Ighodaro will not play.

Kolek, a senior point guard who is also the reigning Big East Player of the Year, is out with an oblique injury and did not travel with the team. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-leading 7.6 assists per game.

Ighodaro, a 6-foot-11 senior, is out due to illness. He is averaging 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Marquette enters the game second in the Big East at 13-4, 22-6 overall, while Creighton is in third place at 12-6, 21-8 overall.

Numbers to know

The Bluejays have gone 13-2 in home games. Creighton ranks third in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.8.

The Golden Eagles are 13-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.4.

Creighton averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

Top performers

Scheierman is scoring 18.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 20.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Kam Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 16.2 points, nine assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Last 10 games

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

