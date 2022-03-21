NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every team in the Sweet 16

College Basketball
1 hour ago

The first weekend of March Madness did not disappoint! Three big title favorites in Kentucky, Auburn and Baylor went down, while No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona barely made it through. 

But you know the saying, survive and advance, baby!

The biggest news from the opening weekend was Saint Peter’s upsetting Kentucky. The Wildcats had the third-best odds at FOX Bet of any team heading into the tournament. On the flip side, the Peacocks had the longest odds to win it all of any team entering the Big Dance.

With the Sweet 16 starting back up on Thursday, let's look at the odds for all the teams in the tourney (all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM IN THE MEN'S TOURNAMENT*

Gonzaga: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Kansas: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Arizona: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Purdue: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Villanova: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Houston: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Duke: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Texas Tech: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
UCLA: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
North Carolina: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Arkansas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Providence: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Michigan: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Miami (Fla.): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Iowa State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Saint Peters: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

