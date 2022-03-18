College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every second-round game 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament isn't quite in the books, but with Saturday's second-round matchups set, it's already time to place your bets on the round of 32!

Throughout all of March Madness, we’re betting every single game in some way, shape or form. You read that right: Every. Single. Game. Whether it's against the spread (ATS), on the moneyline or picking an over/under, we have you covered.

First round upsets in the NCAA Tournament are great because brackets get busted, and everyone loves Cinderella. The problem? You look to the next round and wonder just how compelling a few of the matchups might end up being. Fortunately, there are three great games Saturday, and one No. 1 seed is on upset alert. Plus, every game can be an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride when you have a little pizza money invested.

So let's get to the second-round picks, starting with Saturday's games (and we'll add Sunday once those lines are live, too, with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Saturday's Games

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

The public loves offense, so they’ll look at UNC, which set a record for largest win ever in an 8 versus 9 game (32 points) in a 95-63 drubbing of Marquette.

The Tar Heels are much improved from early in the season, but they run hot and cold — 94 points against Duke this month, but only 59 in a loss to Virginia Tech a week later. When UNC faced strong defenses, they were destroyed by Purdue and Kentucky. Baylor, which could have problems inside, is still an elite defense (13th in efficiency).

If UNC goes bonkers from deep again, the upset is in play. Pick: Baylor (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton (2:40 p.m ET, CBS)

This number feels light for a Bluejays team that needed a massive rally from 14 down to beat San Diego State. Creighton was extremely fortunate that the Aztecs shot 10-of-17 from the foul line. Worse yet, Creighton 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner appeared to suffer a significant injury in overtime, and there’s no update on his status.

Down two starters against perhaps the third-best team left in the field? As long as Bill Self’s Jayhawks don’t start thinking the path is clear because Iowa has been bounced, Kansas cruises. Pick: Kansas (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

The game I’m most looking forward to, because it’ll be a slugfest in the half court. The Vols won’t shoot as well as they did versus Longwood (14-of-24 on 3-pointers). Michigan 7-footer Hunter Dickinson (8-of-9, 21 points vs Colorado State) won’t have a massive size advantage against Uros Plavsic and John Fulkerson of the Vols.

I think Michigan has the talent advantage, but my concern is if Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler dominates Michigan freshman Frankie Collins, disrupting an already disjointed Michigan offense. Pick: Under 136 total points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 4 Providence (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)

I’m the guy who is picking against Providence — again.

South Dakota State had multiple chances late but couldn’t pull it off Thursday, as Friars point guard Al Durham had 13 points, 8 rebounds, and six assists. The website Shot Quality determined that given the shots attempted, South Dakota State wins that game 77 percent of the time. Providence, according to KenPom.com, is the luckiest team in America by a large margin. And Richmond has the best player on the floor, point guard Jacob Gilyard. Pick: Richmond (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 UCLA (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

This is a terrifying game for the Bruins, who have to face another opponent that wants to slow the game down. UCLA’s execution late against Akron saved Mick Cronin's team, but what happens when they face an opponent that looks better in the half court and shoots it better at every level (3s, 2s and FTs)? Or maybe the Gaels just ran a tired Hoosiers team out of the gym by 29?

As much as I want to pick the upset, I’m going to avoid picking against the Bruins, a team I have going far in multiple brackets. Pick: Under 126 total points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Murray State is so bad from the free-throw line (244th) that it’s difficult to bet them here. Their inability to close out San Francisco multiple times, including a woeful 24-for-35 night from the line, nearly resulted in a loss.

The Peacocks, meanwhile, somehow weathered a 30-16 night from Oscar Tshiebwe to outlast Kentucky in a historic upset, shooting better from the field, 3-point line, and foul line versus mighty UK. Lucky night from the 243rd most efficient offense in America? Probably. But give me the Peacocks and the points, and I will sprinkle a little on the moneyline. Pick: Saint Peter’s (+8.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright); Saint Peter's to win (+275 at FOX Bet; bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Arkansas (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

The Aggies rode the Teddy Allen show — aka Teddy Buckets — to an upset over UConn Thursday, as he scored 37 points including 13-of-13 from the foul line. Nobody else was in double-digits.

Allen, who previously played at WVU and Nebraska (and went to Wichita State but was kicked off the team before playing a game), will need another heroic performance to top the Razorbacks. The Arkansas backcourt duo of JD Not and Davonte Davis will be too much. Pick: Arkansas (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

Drew Timme (32 points, 13 rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks) dominated the smurfs on Georgia State, especially when their best big man went down with an injury. It won’t be nearly as easy against future NBA center Jalen Duren and Memphis. If Memphis can hang inside, and if point guard Alex Lomax controls the game, the upset could happen, as the Tigers rank 352nd in turnover percentage.

The public will gravitate toward Memphis and former star Penny Hardaway, but give me the Bulldogs, who should suffocate a below-average Memphis offense. The under is worth a look, too. Pick: (Gonzaga -10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Basketball Jason McIntyre