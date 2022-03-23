College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every Sweet 16 game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament are in the books, meaning it's already time to place your bets on the Sweet 16!

We’re betting every single game in some way, shape or form throughout all of March Madness. You read that right: Every. Single. Game. Whether it's against the spread (ATS), on the moneyline or picking an over/under, we have you covered.

We saw upsets galore in the first weekend of March Madness. Can the underdogs keep barking? As for your bets, whether you are up or down, there is still a chance for you to win a couple of bucks. Fortunately, every game can be an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride when you have a little pizza money invested.

So let's get to our Sweet 16 picks (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

OVERALL RECORD: 21-27-1

Thursday's Games

No. 4. Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS)

The last time Arkansas saw a post player the caliber of Drew Timme or Chet Holmgren, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe went for 30 points and collected 18 rebounds. But the Razorbacks prevailed because point guard JD Notae was unstoppable (30 points). Forward Jaylin Williams is the Razorbacks’ only chance to slow Timme and Holmgren, as he’s their only rotational player over 6-foot-6.

Gonzaga's bigs hog all the headlines, but point guard Andrew Nembhard is underrated and will control the game.

The key to this game will be the Razorbacks' 3-ball. If Arkansas doesn’t have a good night from deep (314th in the country), they could get blown out.

PICK: Gonzaga (-9 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9 points

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova (7:29 p.m. ET, TBS)

Michigan was a team that probably didn’t have the resume to get into the Big Dance, and yet here they are, two wins from the Final Four.

The Wolverines were fortunate that the Vols had their worst 3-point shooting game of the season, going 2-for-18 on Saturday. Michigan can win multiple ways — in round one, freshman Caleb Houstan hit three 3s and had 13 points; against Tennessee, he went scoreless, and Eli Brooks went for 23 points.

Villanova hasn’t faced a big man the caliber of Hunter Dickinson since giving up 21 points to Zach Edey in a November loss to Purdue. But the last three times the Wildcats have lost, the opponent has hit 10 or more 3s.

Let's see if Michigan can get hot from beyond the arc. The Wolverines haven’t hit 10 or more 3s since a Feb. 10 shellacking of Purdue.

PICK: Michigan (+5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5 points (or win outright)

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona (9:59 p.m. ET, TBS)

The public will see a scrappy Houston team being able to topple the top-seeded Wildcats, the way pugnacious TCU nearly just did. On the other hand, I saw a flexible Arizona team that barely played NBA prospect Azuolas Tubelis (16 minutes) in a bad matchup vs. the Horned Frogs and still prevailed. Freshman Bennedict Mathurin (30 points) had a lot to do with that win — boy, is he fun to watch.

Will Houston collect 20 offensive rebounds as TCU did? TCU was ranked No. 1 in the country in offensive rebounding; Houston is third. The Cougars struggled badly twice against the size of Memphis which means another monster game could be in line for Christian Koloko (28 points, 12 rebounds).

The game is in San Antonio, only three hours from Houston so the crowd might be pro-Cougars. But I still like the Wildcats to pull this one out.

PICK: Arizona (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS)

This game is a fascinating matchup of the fourth most efficient offense in the country against the No. 1 defense. The public will likely take Duke — the win over Michigan State was the most-watched game of the opening weekend, and the Blue Devils were unstoppable down the stretch — and the sharp money will be on the gritty Red Raiders.

Texas Tech plays nine guys; the Blue Devils are just six deep, and that’s a potential problem with Adrian Griffin nursing an ankle injury suffered in the second half against Sparty.

The matchup to watch is 22-year-old Kevin Obanor — who made the Sweet 16 last year with Oral Roberts — going against 19-year-old potential No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. Physically, Obanor can match up with him, but it will spell doom for Texas Tech if he gets in foul trouble.

PICK: Duke (+1.5 at FOX Bet) lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

