NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet every first-round game, lines

The round of 64 is finally here, and gamblers can get in on some fun college basketball wagers that only March Madness can bring.

Will a 16-seed upset a top team? Will a buzzer-beater lift a hoops' powerhouse over a scrappy opponent at the last second? Anything is possible during this thrilling time of year.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for Thursday's and Friday's matchups — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and results (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Thursday's Matchups

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Michigan -1 (Wolverines favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Michigan -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Colorado State -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Providence vs. 13 South Dakota State (12:40 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Providence -2 (Friars favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jackrabbits cover)

Moneyline: Providence -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); South Dakota State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 149 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis (1:45 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Memphis -9 (Tigers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Memphis -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Boise State +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Baylor -22 (Bears favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Spartans cover)

Moneyline: Baylor -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Norfolk State +1300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -18.5 (Volunteers favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Lancers cover)

Moneyline: Tennessee -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Longwood +850 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Iowa -10.5 (Hawkeyes favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Spiders cover)

Moneyline: Iowa -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Richmond +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 150 points scored by both teams combined

No.1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State (4:15 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Gonzaga -23 (Bulldogs favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Georgia State +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring over/under: 149.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette (4:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: North Carolina -3.5 (Tar Heels favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Golden Eagles cover)

Moneyline: North Carolina -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Marquette +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 152.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: UConn -6.5 (Huskies favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Aggies cover)

Moneyline: UConn -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); New Mexico State +215 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Kentucky -17.5 (Wildcats favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Peacocks cover)

Moneyline: Kentucky -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Saint Peter's +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Indiana (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Saint Mary's -2.5 (Gaels favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Hoosiers cover)

Moneyline: Saint Mary's -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Indiana +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 127 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton (7:27 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: San Diego State -2.5 (Aztecs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bluejays cover)

Moneyline: San Diego State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Creighton +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 120 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Arkansas -5 (Razorbacks favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Catamounts cover)

Moneyline: Arkansas -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Vermont +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Murray State -1 (Racers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dons cover)

Moneyline: Murray State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); San Francisco -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 136 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron (9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: UCLA -13.5 (Bruins favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Zips cover)

Moneyline: UCLA -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Akron +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 127.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (9:57 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Kansas -22 (Jayhawks favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Tigers cover)

Moneyline: Kansas -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Texas Southern +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

Friday's Matchups

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Ohio State -1 (Buckeyes favored to win by more than 1 points, otherwise Ramblers cover)

Moneyline: Ohio State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Loyola-Chicago -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (12:40 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Auburn -15.5 (Tigers favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Gamecocks cover)

Moneyline: Auburn -1429 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Jacksonville State +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State (1:45 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Texas Tech -15 (Red Raiders favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Bobcats cover)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Montana State +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Purdue -16.5 (Boilermakers favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Bulldogs cover)

Moneyline: Purdue -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Yale +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 143 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Villanova -15.5 (Wildcats favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Blue Hens cover)

Moneyline: Villanova -1429 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Delaware +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 134.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: USC -1.5 (Trojans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Hurricanes cover)

Moneyline: USC -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Miami+105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers or Notre Dame (4:15 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech (4:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Texas -1 (Longhorns favored to win by more than 1 points, otherwise Hokies cover)

Moneyline: Texas -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Virginia Tech -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 124 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Illinois -8.5 (Illini favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Mocs cover)

Moneyline: Illinois -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Chattanooga +275 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 136.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Duke -19.5 (Blue Devils favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Duke -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Cal State Fullerton +850 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Total scoring over/under: 146 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: LSU -4 (Tigers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cyclones cover)

Moneyline: LSU -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Iowa State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 128 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State (7:27 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Arizona -22 (Wildcats favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Arizona -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Wright State +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring over/under: 156 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Houston -8 (Cougars favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Blazers cover)

Moneyline: Houston -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); UAB +275 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 136 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson (9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Pick 'em (Michigan State is -118)

Moneyline: Michigan State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Davidson -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate (9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5 (Badgers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Colgate +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU (9:57 p.m. ET, truTV)

Point spread: Pick 'em (Seton Hall is -118)

Moneyline: Seton Hall -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); TCU -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 130 points scored by both teams combined

