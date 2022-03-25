College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: Elite Eight betting trends and more NCAA Tournament odds: Elite Eight betting trends and more
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Elite Eight betting trends and more

23 mins ago

The upsets continued during the Sweet 16 as three underdogs booked their tickets to the Elite Eight. With less than 10 days remaining in the college basketball season, bettors are still hanging on for the last games of March Madness. 

While it is unlikely you have a good bracket remaining, you can still win big this March by betting on the remaining games of the tournament. 

We analyzed the data and noticed a couple of trends that stand out for the Elite Eight. As usual, if you still want a stake in the game, make sure you place your bets over at FOX Bet

The first trend that pops out is the dominance of underdogs against the spread (ATS) in the Elite Eight. FOX Sports Research finds that since 1985, underdogs are 80-60-2 ATS in this round. Even more remarkable is that double-digit underdogs are 7-4 ATS over that same time period. 

Recently the trend has been even stronger, as dogs have gone 20-13-1 ATS in the Elite Eight since 2016. 

When looking specifically at 5-seeds we've also seen a common theme. They have been a strong play this round, as they are 8-1 ATS and 7-2 straight up (SU) since 1985. This bodes well for Houston as they are the only 5-seed remaining in this round. They may not get here often, but when they do, they win. 

Unfortunately for Duke and Villanova, 2-seeds have been middling in the Elite Eight going 32-31-2 ATS and 30-35 SU since 1985. 

So which of these trends do you like? Regardless of which way you go, make sure to place your bets at FOX Bet

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Drew Timme leads Most Outstanding Player futures
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Drew Timme leads Most Outstanding Player futures

9 mins ago
Are Duke Blue Devils driving Coach K to a golden finale?
Duke Blue Devils

Are Duke Blue Devils driving Coach K to a golden finale?

24 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every team in the Sweet 16
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every team in the Sweet 16

2 hours ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every Sweet 16 game
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every Sweet 16 game

15 hours ago
NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet Sweet 16 games, lines, results
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet Sweet 16 games, lines, results

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes