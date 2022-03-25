College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Elite Eight betting trends and more 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The upsets continued during the Sweet 16 as three underdogs booked their tickets to the Elite Eight. With less than 10 days remaining in the college basketball season, bettors are still hanging on for the last games of March Madness.

While it is unlikely you have a good bracket remaining, you can still win big this March by betting on the remaining games of the tournament.

The first trend that pops out is the dominance of underdogs against the spread (ATS) in the Elite Eight. FOX Sports Research finds that since 1985, underdogs are 80-60-2 ATS in this round. Even more remarkable is that double-digit underdogs are 7-4 ATS over that same time period.

Recently the trend has been even stronger, as dogs have gone 20-13-1 ATS in the Elite Eight since 2016.

When looking specifically at 5-seeds we've also seen a common theme. They have been a strong play this round, as they are 8-1 ATS and 7-2 straight up (SU) since 1985. This bodes well for Houston as they are the only 5-seed remaining in this round. They may not get here often, but when they do, they win.

Unfortunately for Duke and Villanova, 2-seeds have been middling in the Elite Eight going 32-31-2 ATS and 30-35 SU since 1985.

