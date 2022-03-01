NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Baylor regains 1-seed

College Basketball
3 hours ago

With less than two weeks to go before Selection Sunday, the battle for positioning in the NCAA Tournament is heating up — especially at the top.

Defending champion Baylor, which has had a few ups and downs this season, is back in line for a No. 1 seed after a great week that included a home victory over then-No. 5 Kansas and another at then-No. 20 Texas.

The Bears (24-5), now ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, join No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3), No. 2 Arizona (25-3) and No. 5 Auburn (25-4) as No. 1 seeds in this week's men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

Bayor replaces the Jayhawks (23-5), who drop to a 2-seed in DeCourcy's projections. The other 2-seeds are No. 4 Duke (25-4), No. 7 Kentucky (23-6), and No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5).

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with eight bids, followed by seven from the Big East. The Big 12 and SEC each have six teams represented, while the ACC has five. The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Rutgers, Dayton, SMU and Oregon as the last four teams in, with Indiana, BYU, Memphis and Florida barely on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

