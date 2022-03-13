College Basketball NCAA Top Moments: SEC, Big Ten, others to crown champs 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday is here, but there is still work to be done to finalize the field for the men's NCAA Tournament.

After the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 were among 15 conferences to crown their champions on Saturday, there are five left who will do the same on Sunday.

The Ivy League tipped things off with a battle between Yale and Princeton, with the Bulldogs winning a thriller to secure a tournament bid.

The SEC and Atlantic 10 championship games have also joined the fray, and will be followed later by the AAC (3:15 p.m. ET) and the Big Ten title games (3:30 p.m. ET) to round out the action and lock in the final automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's slate:

SEC tournament final

Josiah-Jordan James was doing it on both ends early! James poked away the steal and converted through contact for an and-one. Six points for JJJ early and the Vols led 12-0 through four minutes.

Tennessee stopped a quick 6-0 spurt from the Aggies with a Kennedy Chandler three. It was 19-10 Vols at the under-eight timeout

A-10 tournament final

The Davidson bigs do it beyond the arc and in the paint! Sam Mennenga stroked a catch-and-shoot 3 and Luka Brajkovic went up and under to bring the Wildcats within three against Richmond after an early deficit.

The itsy-bitsy bid stealer! 5-foot-9 guard Jacob Gilyard had eight early points to lead the Richmond Spiders to a 22-16 edge through 15 minutes of action.

Davidson roaring back out in front! Another 3-ball from Mennenga capped off an 8-0 run for the Wildcats to put them up by two. A free throw from Richmond halved the deficit, but Davidson led 26-25 at the half.

Ivy League tournament final

Yale was taking advantage of the new Ivy League tournament, as the 2-seed Bulldogs found the range early with two 3s and playing stellar defense down low. Yale led 14-7 through seven minutes of action.

It was a block party in Massachusetts! Yale had three early rejections, and the Bulldogs' own offensive dominance down low, giving them a 10-point lead. It was 24-14 Bulldogs with 7:11 left in the first half.

Old-school and new-school for Princeton! Tosan Evbuomwan converted the and-one and Drew Friberg drained a 3 to claw the Tigers back within four.

This time Yale converted at the buzzer! Jalen Gabbidon connected from mid-range as the shot clock expired, capping a quick 4-0 run to put Yale up 32-25 at the half.

Yale survives! Princeton embarked on a miracle 9-2 run to cut the deficit to two, but a late turnover from Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn secured Yale's automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament!

Big Ten tournament final

No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 9 Purdue still to come!

AAC tournament final

Memphis vs. No. 18 Houston still to come!

