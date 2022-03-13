College Basketball
NCAA Top Moments: SEC, Big Ten, others to crown champs NCAA Top Moments: SEC, Big Ten, others to crown champs
College Basketball

NCAA Top Moments: SEC, Big Ten, others to crown champs

7 mins ago

Selection Sunday is here, but there is still work to be done to finalize the field for the men's NCAA Tournament.

After the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 were among 15 conferences to crown their champions on Saturday, there are five left who will do the same on Sunday.

The Ivy League tipped things off with a battle between Yale and Princeton, with the Bulldogs winning a thriller to secure a tournament bid.

The SEC and Atlantic 10 championship games have also joined the fray, and will be followed later by the AAC (3:15 p.m. ET) and the Big Ten title games (3:30 p.m. ET) to round out the action and lock in the final automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's slate:

SEC tournament final

Josiah-Jordan James was doing it on both ends early! James poked away the steal and converted through contact for an and-one. Six points for JJJ early and the Vols led 12-0 through four minutes. 

Tennessee stopped a quick 6-0 spurt from the Aggies with a Kennedy Chandler three. It was 19-10 Vols at the under-eight timeout

A-10 tournament final

The Davidson bigs do it beyond the arc and in the paint! Sam Mennenga stroked a catch-and-shoot 3 and Luka Brajkovic went up and under to bring the Wildcats within three against Richmond after an early deficit. 

The itsy-bitsy bid stealer! 5-foot-9 guard Jacob Gilyard had eight early points to lead the Richmond Spiders to a 22-16 edge through 15 minutes of action.

Davidson roaring back out in front! Another 3-ball from Mennenga capped off an 8-0 run for the Wildcats to put them up by two. A free throw from Richmond halved the deficit, but Davidson led 26-25 at the half. 

Ivy League tournament final

Yale was taking advantage of the new Ivy League tournament, as the 2-seed Bulldogs found the range early with two 3s and playing stellar defense down low. Yale led 14-7 through seven minutes of action.

It was a block party in Massachusetts! Yale had three early rejections, and the Bulldogs' own offensive dominance down low, giving them a 10-point lead. It was 24-14 Bulldogs with 7:11 left in the first half. 

Old-school and new-school for Princeton! Tosan Evbuomwan converted the and-one and Drew Friberg drained a 3 to claw the Tigers back within four. 

This time Yale converted at the buzzer! Jalen Gabbidon connected from mid-range as the shot clock expired, capping a quick 4-0 run to put Yale up 32-25 at the half. 

Yale survives! Princeton embarked on a miracle 9-2 run to cut the deficit to two, but a late turnover from Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn secured Yale's automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament!

Big Ten tournament final

No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 9 Purdue still to come!

AAC tournament final

Memphis vs. No. 18 Houston still to come!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA top moments: College basketball champs crowned
College Basketball

NCAA top moments: College basketball champs crowned

11 hours ago
Rutgers, TCU, San Diego State headline Andy Katz's upset tiers
College Basketball

Rutgers, TCU, San Diego State headline Andy Katz's upset tiers

14 hours ago
Bracket Forecast: Wake Forest falls out, Kansas rises to 1-seed
basketball

Bracket Forecast: Wake Forest falls out, Kansas rises to 1-seed

20 hours ago
Big East Tournament: College basketball at its best, wackiest
College Basketball

Big East Tournament: College basketball at its best, wackiest

1 day ago
Bracket Forecast: Indiana, Saint Peter's join NCAA Tournament field
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Indiana, Saint Peter's join NCAA Tournament field

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes