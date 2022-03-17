College Basketball NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Richmond upsets Iowa in stunner 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's finally here.

We hope your brackets are filled, your popcorn is ready and your blood pressure is regulated, because the madness of March is officially underway.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games that began on Thursday.

11. Michigan 75, 6. Colorado State 63

Houstan, we have a problem

Michigan fell behind 28-16 in the first half and was plagued with an early turnover bug. But Juwan Howard's halftime speech invigorated his troupe, and the Wolverines embarked on a furious comeback trail in the second.

Freshman Caleb Houstan was a big part of their comeback effort, and his pair of crucial 3s helped his squad take control of the lead. The Wolverines didn't look back from there, outscoring the Rams 46-27 in the second to complete the upset victory.

4. Providence 66, 13. South Dakota State 57

Straight to the rack

Ed Cooley's Friars know a thing or two about defense as well. They were the third-best defense in the Big East from a scoring standpoint and flashed their defensive mettle early in their back-and-forth affair with South Dakota State. Nate Watson protected the paint on this play, before securing the board and finding a streaking Aljami Durham for the transition basket.

Who needs eyes?

Not Durham, apparently. Durham took a straight-lined path to the basket on another fast break opportunity in the first half, and rather than taking an easier approach to his dominant right side, euro-stepped to the left, and flipped up a finger roll behind his head. It fell right in.

Providence led 31-23 at the half, and won 66-57 after holding off the Jackrabbits' comeback attempt.

9. Memphis 64, 8. Boise State 53

Back in business

It's been a while since Emoni Bates has laced 'em up for a game. The star freshman missed 12 games with a back injury in the weeks ahead of the tourney, but picked right back up from where he left off, sinking a pretty 3-ball late in the first half.

The trey was Bates' only basket during limited minutes, but he will be a key cog in Penny Hardaway's lineup if fully healthy going forward. Memphis plays the winner of Georgia State and Gonzaga on Saturday.

1. Baylor 85, 16. Norfolk State 49

Up high, down hard

The Bears lived up to their top-seed billing, putting together a commanding performance from start to finish. This well-drawn alley-oop was one of their best sequences of the day.

3. Tennessee 88, 14. Longwood 56

Rack attack

John Fulkerson threw down with full force in the first half for Tennessee, elevating for a rim-punishing slam to give his Volunteers a big momentum boost. Fulkerson's jam gave Tennessee a 16-12 lead, and by halftime, it had stretched its edge to 54-29.

12. Richmond 67 vs. 5. Iowa 63

Cool, calm, collected

That trio of adjectives describes Richmond's Jacob Gilyard to a tee. The Spiders' point guard has played all 40 minutes in each of his team's last eight games and was the enduring catalyst behind his squad's 67-63 upset victory over Iowa.

Gilyard hit four free throws to ice the upset win over a team that many projected to go to the Final Four. The all-time Division I steals leader finished the affair with 24 points, six boards and six assists.

16. Georgia State vs. 1. Gonzaga

Still to come!

9. Marquette vs. 8. North Carolina

Still to come!

12. New Mexico State vs. 5. Connecticut

Still to come!

15. Saint Peter's vs. 2. Kentucky

Still to come!

12. Indiana vs. 5. Saint Mary's

Still to come!

9. Creighton vs. 8. San Diego State

Still to come!

13. Vermont vs. 4. Arkansas

Still to come!

10. San Francisco vs. 7. Murray State

Still to come!

13. Akron vs. 4. UCLA

Still to come!

16. Texas Southern vs. 1. Kansas

Still to come!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.