NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Michigan comes back against Colorado State

It's finally here.

We hope your brackets are filled, your popcorn is ready and your blood pressure is regulated, because the madness of March is officially underway.

And calamity has already ensued. Men's college basketball fans got an early morning St. Patrick's Day treat, as the luck of the Irish ran hot for Notre Dame in its First Four matchup. As the clock struck midnight, the Fighting Irish dropped in a game-winning layup with two seconds left in double-OT to seal an 89-87 victory.

So how did the rest of the men's field follow up that opening barn-burner?

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games that began on Thursday.

11. Michigan 75, 6. Colorado State 63

Houstan, we have a problem

Michigan fell behind 28-16 in the first half and was plagued with an early turnover bug. But Juwan Howard's halftime speech invigorated his troupe, and the Wolverines embarked on a furious comeback trail in the second.

Freshman Caleb Houstan was a big part of their comeback effort, and his pair of crucial 3s helped his squad take control of the lead. The Wolverines didn't look back from there, outscoring the Rams 46-27 in the second to complete the upset victory.

4. Providence 66, 13. South Dakota State 57

Straight to the rack

Ed Cooley's Friars know a thing or two about defense as well. They were the third-best defense in the Big East from a scoring standpoint and flashed their defensive mettle early in their back-and-forth affair with South Dakota State. Nate Watson protected the paint on this play, before securing the board and finding a streaking Aljami Durham for the transition basket.

Who needs eyes?

Not Durham, apparently. Durham took a straight-lined path to the basket on another fast break opportunity in the first half, and rather than taking an easier approach to his dominant right side, euro-stepped to the left, and flipped up a finger roll behind his head. It fell right in.

Providence led 31-23 at the half, and won 66-57 after holding off the Jackrabbits' comeback attempt.

