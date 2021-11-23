College Basketball
Mike Krzyzewski and the final act of an unmatchable journey Mike Krzyzewski and the final act of an unmatchable journey
College Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski and the final act of an unmatchable journey

38 mins ago

By Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Columnist

If you’re on any kind of a budget and you want to see Coach K do his thing in person one last time, whether it be the first occasion, the 10th, or so many you’ve lost count, get yourself to Las Vegas. Or Columbus. Or South Bend or Clemson.

Because, unless you’ve hit the Powerball jackpot, being in the same building as a departing legend doesn’t come cheap this season. That’s the case wherever you are. Trying to channel a glimpse of college basketball history at Cameron Indoor Stadium? Darn near impossible.

Mike Krzyzewski made the announcement that this would be his final season as Duke’s men’s basketball coach back on June 2. It was as stunning as the news that a gentleman aged 74 is plotting retirement can possibly be. On the surface, it shouldn’t be a shock at all. And yet, somehow it was.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski explains the reasoning behind his retirement, talks the importance of adaptability | THE HERD
Mike Krzyzewski joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his announced retirement from coaching the Duke Blue Devils. Hear Coach K discuss the importance of adaptability when coaching.

For Krzyzewski has been part of the sport’s fabric for so long that for most of us, it is impossible to remember a time that he wasn’t. His career began when dunks were still illegal. His time in Durham pre-dates the possession arrow, the shot clock and the 3-point line.

He has been brilliant enough to win five NCAA titles, secure 15 ACC Tournament triumphs, 12 regular-season championships, and send 72 players to the NBA. He is gracious enough that it remains eminently possible to like him and to truly, deeply, despise the team he represents.

Few figures in sports have made such a lingering mark. It’s not often they come along and even more uncommon that you get a heads up they’re embarking on a farewell tour. No surprise then that each and every one of his games this year is a grand occasion, a feeling that will only increase as we get closer to the end.

The star of the 2021-22 season: Coach K ' Titus & Tate
Tate Frazier believes that Coach K's farewell tour is the most important storyline of the college basketball season.

"I told my staff and everyone around me not to use the word ‘last,’" Krzyzewski said. "I’m going after it the same way I’ve gone after every year. As soon as you start saying … ‘let’s remember this thing’ or whatever you open up the door for rationalization of not putting it all out."

Coach K might not be doing nostalgia and that’s fine. Everyone else is all-in.

A few months back, Duke created a waiting list to even apply for tickets. But on the secondary market for home games is where the real madness is happening.

At a charity auction, one flush (significantly less flush now) individual paid $1 million for four seats for the last regular-season game Krzyzewski will coach, appropriately at home against North Carolina on March 5.

"I do think that will be a tough ticket," Krzyzewski conceded. You think?

On Stubhub, floor seats for the North Carolina game have been listed well above six figures. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest seat, a true nose-bleeder, could be had for $6,250 — parking pass and barbecue pork sandwich not included.

Alternatively, there are home tickets for $249 for Appalachian State in mid-December. How about $389 for Cleveland State? As the quality of opposition increases and the finale nears, the figures jump: $1,300 for Florida State, $900 for Virginia, $1,176 for Syracuse.

"To think you are there and seeing history being made in person," long-time fan and former Duke employee Chuck Hemric told Spectrum News. "I don’t even have enough adjectives to describe it. Just to see Coach K weave all that together – that is what I refer to as magical."

It wouldn’t really matter if Duke was poor this season, the sense of occasion would likely be nearly as great. As it turns out, they have the look of genuine potential, cruising to a 107-81 win over The Citadel on Monday night that was overshadowed when Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom was taken to hospital after collapsing courtside.

The Blue Devils are now 6-0, with their next outing a definitive test – No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in Vegas on Friday. Everything has been smooth sailing for Krzyzewski's team this season, except for an unwanted interlude where star freshman Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving while riding in the back of a car he owned with Krzyzewski's grandson, Michael Savarino, as the driver. Savarino was charged with DWI and arrested on the scene. Banchero was charged but not arrested

Banchero is brilliant, possessing extraordinary skill for a college player, let alone a freshman, but the real star is Krzyzewski, whether he wants to be or not. He impresses because that’s who he is, all those decades of saying the right thing, doing the right thing, encouraging young men in the right way.

'Duke & Coach K can compete for National Title' says Andy Katz
Andy Katz reacts to opening night of college basketball from the floor of Madison Square Garden and explains why Duke and Coach K can compete for a national championship.

That’s why they’ll flock to Cameron all season long, like they always do, just a little more special this time, for the final act of an unmatchable journey. They’ll go, cost be damned, for the chance to say goodbye — and thank you.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
UCLA-Gonzaga: What College Hoops Needs
College Basketball

UCLA-Gonzaga: What College Hoops Needs

UCLA-Gonzaga: What College Hoops Needs
College hoops fans will be treated to a 1 vs. 2 matchup Tuesday, something that needs to happen more often, Andy Katz writes.
5 hours ago
By The Numbers: Gonzaga vs. UCLA
College Basketball

By The Numbers: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

By The Numbers: Gonzaga vs. UCLA
Gonzaga and UCLA face off tonight in a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in November. Here are the numbers to know.
11 hours ago
Katz's Tiers
College Basketball

Katz's Tiers

Katz's Tiers
As the 2021-22 men's college basketball season picks up steam, Andy Katz presents his first set of regular-season tiers.
5 days ago
Week 1 Observations
College Basketball

Week 1 Observations

Week 1 Observations
From standout performances to buzzer-beaters, Andy Katz offers his takeaways from Week 1 in men's college basketball.
November 16
Texas Blues
College Basketball

Texas Blues

Texas Blues
It was a tough day for Texas, which lost to lowly Kansas in football before being overmatched vs. No. 1 Gonzaga in basketball.
November 14
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes