Men’s national championship: UNC-Kansas top moments

5 mins ago

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament crowns its national champion on Monday night.

The matchup features two of the sport's legendary programs, as No. 8 North Carolina looks to put a bow on its surprising run vs. top-seeded Kansas.

It all comes down to this.

Here are the top moments from Monday's game:

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

Fast start for Kansas

The Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead at the first media timeout, thanks to some dominant defensive play and hot shooting to start.

UNC's turn to respond

UNC took Kansas' first punch, but responded with a flurry of its own to get back into the game.

First, there was the hustle and effort that led to this second-chance basket from Leaky Black.

And then there was Armando Bacot doing what he's done all tournament, crashing the offensive glass for a basket and a foul.

Legend's approval

Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers are both Kansas legends, and they were clearly pleased with the Jayhawks performance early on.

Breaking the game open

Brady Manek sparked a UNC run with back-to-back triples from deep to give the Tar Heels breathing room.

From there, it was all Carolina, which went on an 18-3 run to take a 40-25 lead into halftime.

Signs of life

Kansas fell down big early, but as they have done all tournament, they came out to start the second half with a flurry to get back into the game.

A 20-6 run did the trick to cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to one early in the second half.

Stay tuned for more updates.

