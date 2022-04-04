College Basketball Men’s national championship: UNC-Kansas top moments 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament crowns its national champion on Monday night.

The matchup features two of the sport's legendary programs, as No. 8 North Carolina looks to put a bow on its surprising run vs. top-seeded Kansas .

It all comes down to this.

Here are the top moments from Monday's game:

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

Fast start for Kansas

The Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead at the first media timeout, thanks to some dominant defensive play and hot shooting to start.

UNC's turn to respond

UNC took Kansas' first punch, but responded with a flurry of its own to get back into the game.

First, there was the hustle and effort that led to this second-chance basket from Leaky Black.

And then there was Armando Bacot doing what he's done all tournament, crashing the offensive glass for a basket and a foul.

Legend's approval

Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers are both Kansas legends, and they were clearly pleased with the Jayhawks performance early on.

Breaking the game open

Brady Manek sparked a UNC run with back-to-back triples from deep to give the Tar Heels breathing room.

From there, it was all Carolina, which went on an 18-3 run to take a 40-25 lead into halftime.

Signs of life

Kansas fell down big early, but as they have done all tournament, they came out to start the second half with a flurry to get back into the game.

A 20-6 run did the trick to cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to one early in the second half.

Stay tuned for more updates.

