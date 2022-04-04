Men’s national championship: UNC-Kansas top moments
The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament crowns its national champion on Monday night.
The matchup features two of the sport's legendary programs, as No. 8 North Carolina looks to put a bow on its surprising run vs. top-seeded Kansas.
It all comes down to this.
Here are the top moments from Monday's game:
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas
Fast start for Kansas
The Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead at the first media timeout, thanks to some dominant defensive play and hot shooting to start.
UNC's turn to respond
UNC took Kansas' first punch, but responded with a flurry of its own to get back into the game.
First, there was the hustle and effort that led to this second-chance basket from Leaky Black.
And then there was Armando Bacot doing what he's done all tournament, crashing the offensive glass for a basket and a foul.
Legend's approval
Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers are both Kansas legends, and they were clearly pleased with the Jayhawks performance early on.
Breaking the game open
Brady Manek sparked a UNC run with back-to-back triples from deep to give the Tar Heels breathing room.
From there, it was all Carolina, which went on an 18-3 run to take a 40-25 lead into halftime.
Signs of life
Kansas fell down big early, but as they have done all tournament, they came out to start the second half with a flurry to get back into the game.
A 20-6 run did the trick to cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to one early in the second half.
Stay tuned for more updates.