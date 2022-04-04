Men’s national championship: Kansas wins national title

College Basketball
1 hour ago

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament crowned its national champion on Monday night.

No. 8 North Carolina led by 16 points in the first half and had full control against top-seeded Kansas.

But that didn't deter the Jayhawks, who completed the largest comeback in national championship game history, overcoming a 38-22 deficit to win 72-69 and give coach Bill Self his second national title.

It was the Jayhawks' fourth title, and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji was named Most Oustanding Player.

Here are the top moments from Monday's game:

No. 1 Kansas 72, No. North Carolina 69

Fast start for Kansas

The Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead at the first media timeout, thanks to some dominant defensive play and hot shooting to start.

UNC's turn to respond

UNC took Kansas' first punch, but responded with a flurry of its own to get back into the game.

First, there was the hustle and effort that led to this second-chance basket from Leaky Black.

And then there was Armando Bacot doing what he's done all tournament, crashing the offensive glass for a basket and a foul.

Legend's approval

Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers are both Kansas legends, and they were clearly pleased with the Jayhawks' performance early on.

Breaking the game open

Brady Manek sparked a UNC run with back-to-back triples from deep to give the Tar Heels breathing room.

From there, it was all Carolina, which went on an 18-3 run to take a 40-25 lead into halftime.

Signs of life

Kansas fell down big early, but as they have done all tournament, the Jayhawks came out to start the second half with a flurry to get back into the game.

A 20-6 run did the trick to cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to one early in the second half.

Back-and-forth affair

With Kansas roaring back to take the lead, it was officially a war in New Orleans, with neither team conceding an inch and emotions running high.

Too much Kansas!

In the end, the Jayhawks were able to hold on thanks to the play of David McCormack, who recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds, including the game-sealing basket for Kansas.

Big 12 rules?

The last two champs have come out of the Big 12.

