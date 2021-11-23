basketball
Titus & Tate get in a New York State of mind during St. John's vs. St. Francis Titus & Tate get in a New York State of mind during St. John's vs. St. Francis
basketball

Titus & Tate get in a New York State of mind during St. John's vs. St. Francis

1 hour ago

The St. John's Red Storm played host to St. Francis (BK) Terriers in a New York affair, and what better duo to call the game under the bright lights than Fox Sports' own Mark Titus and Tate Frazier?

St. John's moved to 3-1 as it held off a tough St. Francis team, 76-70, with St. Francis still in search of its first win.

Of course, with Titus and Tate being in New York, it was only right that they broke down five of the biggest legends in New York basketball.

Tate's list featured Howard Garfinkel, Connie Hawkins, Clyde Frazier and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His fifth member might be considered a technicality, with him selecting Michael Jordan due to the fact that he was born in New York, though he was raised in North Carolina.

"The No. 3 pick of the 1984 NBA Draft, born in Brooklyn," said Tate.

Titus & Tate break down their top five New York legends
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier each listed their top five New York basketball legends of all time while commentating during the St. Francis and St. Johns matchup on FS2.

Titus didn't offer much objection, with him also having Jordan in his top five.

"Michael Jordan, great basketball player," said Titus. "We haven't heard from him in a while."

The fun didn't stop there for the two. With them being in prime Big East territory, it was only right that they went over some of the most iconic moments in Big East Tournament history.

One of those special moments was the run Kemba Walker and UConn went on in the 2011 Big East Tournament to win it all.

"The 2011 Big East Tournament run that also led to the national title run," said Tate.

Titus & Tate reveal their Top 5 Big East moments
Mark Titus and Tate Fraizer reveal their Top 5 favorite moments from the Big East while calling the St. John's Red Storm vs. St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers matchup.

It's always interesting when Titus and Tate are around, and they provided a breath of fresh air as commentators for the night.

Get more from basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bracket Forecast: Virginia, Kansas in jeopardy
Virginia Cavaliers

Bracket Forecast: Virginia, Kansas in jeopardy

Bracket Forecast: Virginia, Kansas in jeopardy
The NCAA hopes of Virginia and Kansas are in trouble because of COVID-19. Mike DeCourcy has the latest bracket forecast.
March 12
Top of Their Class
College Basketball

Top of Their Class

Top of Their Class
A new college basketball season means a new batch of superstar freshmen. Here are eight names to keep an eye on.
November 24, 2020
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes