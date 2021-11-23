basketball Titus & Tate get in a New York State of mind during St. John's vs. St. Francis 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The St. John's Red Storm played host to St. Francis (BK) Terriers in a New York affair, and what better duo to call the game under the bright lights than Fox Sports' own Mark Titus and Tate Frazier?

St. John's moved to 3-1 as it held off a tough St. Francis team, 76-70, with St. Francis still in search of its first win.

Of course, with Titus and Tate being in New York, it was only right that they broke down five of the biggest legends in New York basketball.

Tate's list featured Howard Garfinkel, Connie Hawkins, Clyde Frazier and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His fifth member might be considered a technicality, with him selecting Michael Jordan due to the fact that he was born in New York, though he was raised in North Carolina.

"The No. 3 pick of the 1984 NBA Draft, born in Brooklyn," said Tate.

Titus didn't offer much objection, with him also having Jordan in his top five.

"Michael Jordan, great basketball player," said Titus. "We haven't heard from him in a while."

The fun didn't stop there for the two. With them being in prime Big East territory, it was only right that they went over some of the most iconic moments in Big East Tournament history.

One of those special moments was the run Kemba Walker and UConn went on in the 2011 Big East Tournament to win it all.

"The 2011 Big East Tournament run that also led to the national title run," said Tate.

It's always interesting when Titus and Tate are around, and they provided a breath of fresh air as commentators for the night.

