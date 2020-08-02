College Basketball Luka Garza returns 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Sunday, Iowa center Luka Garza announced he will withdraw from the NBA draft and instead return to school for his senior season.

“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said in a press conference. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans and university. It would have been way too hard to close the book without the last chapter.”

With the addition of Garza back into the fold, the Hawkeyes have seven starters coming back this year – including five of the team's top six scorers from the team's 20-win season last year.

As a junior, Garza had a breakout season, averaging 23.9 points (5th in the nation), 9.8 rebounds per game and and 1.8 blocks per game.

And in the final 16 games of his junior campaign, the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center scored 20 or more points, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971.

"I'm very excited to be back with my teammates and look towards winning a national championship, winning a Big Ten championship," Garza said. "We have big goals in mind, and once we get back on the court, we're going to start getting to work and hopefully we can make some history this year."

Iowa has yet to make a Sweet 16 appearance in the 21st century.

Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year.

Garza scored 25 points or more 13 times in the 2019-20 season and had seven games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Garza, who lost the two-man race for last season's Wooden Award with former Dayton star Obi Toppin, will top every reputable list as a preseason All-American and the projected national player of the year.

College players who have entered the draft must withdraw by Monday to preserve their collegiate eligibility.

