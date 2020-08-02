College Basketball
Luka Garza returns
College Basketball

Luka Garza returns

2 hours ago

On Sunday, Iowa center Luka Garza announced he will withdraw from the NBA draft and instead return to school for his senior season.

“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said in a press conference. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans and university. It would have been way too hard to close the book without the last chapter.”

With the addition of Garza back into the fold, the Hawkeyes have seven starters coming back this year – including five of the team's top six scorers from the team's 20-win season last year.

As a junior, Garza had a breakout season, averaging 23.9 points (5th in the nation), 9.8 rebounds per game and and 1.8 blocks per game.

And in the final 16 games of his junior campaign, the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center scored 20 or more points, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971.

"I'm very excited to be back with my teammates and look towards winning a national championship, winning a Big Ten championship," Garza said. "We have big goals in mind, and once we get back on the court, we're going to start getting to work and hopefully we can make some history this year."

Iowa has yet to make a Sweet 16 appearance in the 21st century.

Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year.

Garza scored 25 points or more 13 times in the 2019-20 season and had seven games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

He finished runner-up in the two-man contest against Obi Toppin

Garza, who lost the two-man race for last season's Wooden Award with former Dayton star Obi Toppin, will top every reputable list as a preseason All-American and the projected national player of the year.

He finished as a runner-up for the John Wooden Award, which is given to the most “outstanding collegiate basketball” player every year.

College players who have entered the draft must withdraw by Monday to preserve their collegiate eligibility.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Basketball

5-Star Watson Commits to UCLA

5-Star Watson Commits to UCLA
Peyton Watson, the No. 1 recruit in California, joined 'Titus and Tate' on Monday, announcing his commitment to UCLA.
5 days ago
College Basketball

The Legend of Cheryl Miller

The Legend of Cheryl Miller
"You Kids Don't Know" that Reggie Miller was arguably the second best baller in his own family. Chris Broussard explains.
July 26
Marquette Golden Eagles

$1 Million Shot

$1 Million Shot
With one clutch 3-pointer, 38-year-old Travis Diener made himself and his TBT teammates quite a bit richer.
July 15
College Basketball

Max Christie Is Headed to MSU

Max Christie Is Headed to MSU
The top-ranked shooting guard in his class committed to Michigan State one week after Emoni Bates chose the Spartans.
July 7
College Basketball

5-Star Recruit Chooses HBCU Howard

5-Star Recruit Chooses HBCU Howard
Makur Maker made waves on Friday by choosing a historically black college over the likes of Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.
July 3
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks