Women's College Basketball LSU star Angel Reese makes cameo in new Cardi B music video Updated Jun. 2, 2023 5:42 p.m. ET

LSU star forward Angel Reese continues to reach new heights after lifting the Tigers to a program-first NCAA women's college basketball championship back in April, and it doesn't look like she plans on slowing down any time soon.

Most recently, she added a music video cameo to her offseason bucket list.

Reese, nicknamed the "Bayou Barbie," made a brief appearance in Cardi B and Latto's new music video for their song "Put It On Da Floor Again." Reese also inspired a line from the song: "I've been ballin' so damn hard, could've went to LSU."

LSU's women's basketball program appeared to be flattered by the shout-out, replying on social media with a photoshopped image of Cardi B sporting a Tigers jersey.

"OK @iamcardib we're ready for you," read the post.

Reese also took to social media, sharing a carousel of images from the video shoot to her nearly 2.4 million followers across Twitter and Instagram.

The music video appearance comes on the heels of a huge month for Reese that included her modeling debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a trip to the White House, being parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and a television commercial alongside NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson.

Reese, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in this year's NCAA Tournament, led the Tigers with 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game during their March Madness run. She averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds during the regular season – her first in Baton Rouge after transferring from Maryland after two years.

The talented 6-foot-3 forward is expected to be one of the top players in the nation next season. She is set to lead a team that brings back standout guard Flau’jae Johnson – who averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman this past season – as well as a pair of impact transfers in former Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (19.7 ppg) and former DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (25.7 ppg, 12.2 rpg).

If Reese continues to play at an elite level and opts to forgo her final year of college eligibility after this upcoming season, she will likely be one of the most highly sought-after players in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese isn't in a rush to go pro, however, with her name, image and likeness reaping jaw-dropping benefits.

The first-team All-American's NIL worth is roughly $1.4 million, according to college sports data tracker On3. That valuation ranks No. 1 in women's college basketball and No. 10 among all college athletes.

"You can make more money in college than in the WNBA," Reese shared recently. "NIL has changed the game completely for everyone. We’re making bags now."

