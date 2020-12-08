College Basketball KU Edges Creighton In Top 10 Matchup 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tuesday's college basketball slate features three ranked matchups – with two of them being a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge – including No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 8 Creighton, followed by No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 16 North Carolina and No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 10 Duke.

Here are the key takeaways from each matchup, beginning with the Jayhawks' win over the Bluejays.

Kansas holds on late

The Kansas Jayhawks and Creighton Bluejays delivered everything you would look for in a top 10 out-of-conference tilt early in the season, considering the game came down to the last season, with Kansas holding on for a 73-72 win.

The Jayhawks, to this point in the season, have shown they have the chops to compete with any team.

After losing to No. 1 Gonzaga in its season-opener, Kansas went on to beat then-No. 20 Kentucky in its third game of the season, and has now taken down No. 8 Creighton.

In the process of winning their last five, the Jayhawks have also found their next star in redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson.

Wilson scored 23 points against the Bluejays, marking his second-straight game scoring 23 points against a ranked opponent. He is now averaging 16.3 points per game on the season.

However, it was Wilson making a freshman mistake that almost cost KU a regulation victory, when he fouled Marcus Zegarowski on a three with two seconds left and the Jayhawks leading by three.

Fortunately for Kansas, Zegarowski was only able to convert two of three from the charity stripe, and time ran out on the rebound attempt after Zegarowski's miss.

