Kansas and Bill Self agree to a lifetime contract

Eighteen seasons down, a lifetime to go.

The University of Kansas has agreed to a new contract with current men's basketball head coach Bill Self that is being labeled a lifetime deal.

The contract replaces Self's current one, with the details of the deal stating that it is a five-year rolling contract, with a new year added at the conclusion of each season.

If Self's track record at Kansas is any indication, the university will get its money's worth out of this deal.

In his 18 seasons as the Jayhawks' head coach, Self has a record of 522-118 and has proven to be one of the most consistent and dominant coaches in college basketball.

He has guided the program to the NCAA Tournament every season he has been at the helm while winning the Big 12 regular-season conference title 15 times. Self has also led Kansas to eight Big 12 Tournament championships and is a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

At a blue-blood program such as Kansas, the expectation is to compete for a national championship every season, and Self has done a good job of upholding that standard, leading Kansas to a national championship in 2008 and reaching the title game in 2012 and the Final Four in 2018.

In an interesting twist, the news of Self's lifetime deal comes just one day after Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announced his retirement from the University of North Carolina.

Self and Williams have long been connected in college hoops lore. Williams coached the Jayhawks from 1988 through 2003 and left for North Carolina after leading Kansas to 418 victories, four Final Four appearances and two appearances in the championship game (1991, 2003).

Kansas then turned to Self as Williams' replacement.

But while Self has had his share of success at Kansas, there are potential NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations on the horizon for the men's basketball program.

Regardless of what punishment Kansas might face, the Jayhawks are riding with Self through it all. For better or for worse, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Here are some reactions to the news of Self's new contract.

