College Basketball
Geno Auriemma misses UConn’s game against Florida State
Geno Auriemma misses UConn’s game against Florida State

20 mins ago
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team is spending Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader.

Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill this morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tipoff that he is not with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who has been at Auriemma’s side for all 38 years of his legendary run in Storrs, is filling in to lead the Huskies. This is something that has happened before in recent years, as Dailey has a 13-0 record when filling in for her boss. 

It’s been a challenging last two weeks for Auriemma, 68, who lost his mother Marsiella on Dec. 8 at the age of 91.

Auriemma has gone 1,156-152 in his 37 years at UConn and won 11 national championships.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

