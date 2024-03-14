College Basketball
Florida coach Todd Golden agrees to contract extension through 2030 season
College Basketball

Florida coach Todd Golden agrees to contract extension through 2030 season

Updated Mar. 14, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes a raise, a person familiar with negotiations said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details still need to be approved by the university's compensation committee. The additional two years keep Golden under contract through 2030.

Golden signed a six-year, $18 million contract in 2022 and made $3 million this season. He is 94-63 overall in five seasons, including three at San Francisco.

The Gators (21-10, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) are the No. 6 seed in the ongoing league tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, and play Georgia on Thursday night. Golden is 37-27 in two seasons in Gainesville and has Florida on the cusp of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden overhauled Florida's roster before year two through the transfer portal, adding first-team All-SEC point guard Zyon Pullin (UC Riverside) along with leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. (Iona) and big men Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall) and Micah Handlogten (Marshall).

Golden also found success on the recruiting trail with promising forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh. Condon was named to the league's all-freshman team.

Under Golden's direction, Florida has its highest-scoring team in program history. Pullin is on pace to post the SEC's best assist-to-turnover ratio (4.38 to 1) in any season, and Clayton (17 PPG) is locked into one of the top-25 scoring seasons in program history while hitting at least three 3-pointers in 12 of 18 conference games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball roundtable: Conference tournament bid stealers, winners and more

College basketball roundtable: Conference tournament bid stealers, winners and more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes