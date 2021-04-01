College Basketball The Numbers: Houston's sprint to the Final Four 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's not Phi Slama Jama, but it is Houston basketball at its finest.

The NCAA Men's Tournament bracket is down to the Final Four, and the second-seeded Houston Cougars will face off with the 1-seed Baylor Bears for a spot in the national championship.

Heading into the Final Four, here are The Numbers on the No. 2 Houston Cougars:

4: The number of double-digit seeds Houston defeated on its path to the Final Four. Houston is the first team ever to reach the Final Four without facing at least one single-digit seed.

48: The combined seed total of the four teams Houston defeated on its path to the Final Four. This is tied with 2001 Michigan State for the highest combined seed total of opponents before the Final Four.

37: Years since Houston’s most recent Final Four appearance in 1984.

6: Final Four appearances for Houston all time. It is one of 15 schools to make six or more men’s Final Fours.

111: Total wins for Houston since the start of the 2017-18 season. That is the second-most wins by any team in Men’s Division I in that period, behind only Gonzaga's 126 wins.

1: The number of games Houston played against AP Top 25 teams this season prior to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars defeated No. 14 Texas Tech on Nov. 29.

2: The number of No. 2 seeds that have won the national championship since 2000 (2004 UConn, 2016 Villanova).

57.6: Points per game allowed by Houston this season (including tournament games), which ranks second in the country, behind only Loyola-Chicago.

4: Houston’s overall national ranking, according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric.

2: The number of opponents that have scored 70 or more points against Houston this season: East Carolina and Memphis.

5: The number of active head coaches who have taken multiple schools to the Final Four. Kelvin Sampson is the fifth active head coach to do so, joining Bob Huggins, Roy Williams, Rick Pitino and John Calipari.

5: Previous Final Four appearances without winning a national championship for Houston (tied with Illinois and Oklahoma for most Final Four appearances without a title).

86.9: Houston’s defensive rating, which is No. 2 in the country, behind only that of Abilene Christian.

