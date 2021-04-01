College Basketball
College Basketball

The Numbers: Baylor's long-awaited journey back to the Final Four

26 mins ago

This has been 71 years in the making.

Scott Drew has taken Baylor to the Final Four for the first time since 1950, with No. 2 Houston awaiting the Bears in the national semifinals of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

That the Baylor-Houston matchup will mark the first time two Texas schools play each other in the Final Four is just one of the many interesting nuggets from this tilt.

Heading into the Final Four, here are The Numbers on the No. 1 Baylor Bears:

For more up-to-date news on all things Baylor basketball, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

89.7: Baylor’s winning percentage the past two seasons. This is second to only Gonzaga's (96.8%) in this period.

71: Years since Baylor’s most recent Final Four appearance in 1950.

3: Final Four appearances by the Bears all time (1948, 1950, 2021).

41.1: Baylor’s 3-point-shooting percentage this season, which is No. 1 in the country.

8.25: Average seeding of teams Baylor beat en route to the Final Four. In other words (or numbers), 33 is the combined seed total of the four teams Baylor has beaten in the tournament.

9: Wins against AP Top 25 opponents this season by Baylor (including NCAA Tournament), tied with Oklahoma State for the most in the nation.

14: The number of No. 1 seeds that have won the national championship since 2000.

83.0: Points scored per game by the Bears this season, good for sixth in the country.

65.5: Points allowed per game by the Bears this season, good for 51st in the country.

4: Number of 100-point games by Baylor this season, and none of them went into overtime (112 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 100 vs. Kansas State, 105 vs. Alcorn State, 107 vs. Kansas State).

4: Number of games in which the Bears were held to fewer than 74 points as a team. They won three (68 vs. Texas Tech, 67 vs. TCU, 62 vs. Villanova, lost scoring 58 vs. Kansas).

2: Consecutive seasons in which Scott Drew has won Big 12 Coach of the Year. Since the inception of the award in 1996-97, only two other coaches have won back-to-back: Larry Eustachy, (Iowa State) and Bill Self (Kansas, won back-to-back twice).

2: Baylor’s overall national ranking, according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric.

253: Number of steals by the Bears, which is fourth in the nation and third among NCAA Tournament teams.

118.2: Baylor’s offensive rating, which is second in the country and trailing only that of Gonzaga.

For more up-to-date news on all things college basketball, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How to Bet the Final Four
College Basketball

How to Bet the Final Four

How to Bet the Final Four
With the Final Four set, betting aficionado Jason McIntyre gives you his favorite picks against the spread this weekend.
17 hours ago
Bruins and the Bullies
College Basketball

Bruins and the Bullies

Bruins and the Bullies
The Bulldogs have turned into the big dogs of the tournament. Can UCLA avoid the fate of USC when it takes on Gonzaga?
19 hours ago
Elite Eight Gambling Recap
College Basketball

Elite Eight Gambling Recap

Elite Eight Gambling Recap
The Final Four is set! Here's who covered, the moneylines, the tournament-wide betting trends and more.
1 day ago
Picks For Day 2 Of The Elite Eight
College Basketball

Picks For Day 2 Of The Elite Eight

Picks For Day 2 Of The Elite Eight
After another winning day to start the Elite Eight, Jason McIntyre is back with his picks against the spread for Tuesday.
1 day ago
Elation, Frustration and Celebration
College Basketball

Elation, Frustration and Celebration

Elation, Frustration and Celebration
Sammy P spent part of his Sunday sitting next to a guy who made a $5,000 bet on UCLA to beat Alabama. Here is the story.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks