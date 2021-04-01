College Basketball The Numbers: Baylor's long-awaited journey back to the Final Four 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This has been 71 years in the making.

Scott Drew has taken Baylor to the Final Four for the first time since 1950, with No. 2 Houston awaiting the Bears in the national semifinals of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

That the Baylor-Houston matchup will mark the first time two Texas schools play each other in the Final Four is just one of the many interesting nuggets from this tilt.

Heading into the Final Four, here are The Numbers on the No. 1 Baylor Bears:

89.7: Baylor’s winning percentage the past two seasons. This is second to only Gonzaga's (96.8%) in this period.

71: Years since Baylor’s most recent Final Four appearance in 1950.

3: Final Four appearances by the Bears all time (1948, 1950, 2021).

41.1: Baylor’s 3-point-shooting percentage this season, which is No. 1 in the country.

8.25: Average seeding of teams Baylor beat en route to the Final Four. In other words (or numbers), 33 is the combined seed total of the four teams Baylor has beaten in the tournament.

9: Wins against AP Top 25 opponents this season by Baylor (including NCAA Tournament), tied with Oklahoma State for the most in the nation.

14: The number of No. 1 seeds that have won the national championship since 2000.

83.0: Points scored per game by the Bears this season, good for sixth in the country.

65.5: Points allowed per game by the Bears this season, good for 51st in the country.

4: Number of 100-point games by Baylor this season, and none of them went into overtime (112 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 100 vs. Kansas State, 105 vs. Alcorn State, 107 vs. Kansas State).

4: Number of games in which the Bears were held to fewer than 74 points as a team. They won three (68 vs. Texas Tech, 67 vs. TCU, 62 vs. Villanova, lost scoring 58 vs. Kansas).

2: Consecutive seasons in which Scott Drew has won Big 12 Coach of the Year. Since the inception of the award in 1996-97, only two other coaches have won back-to-back: Larry Eustachy, (Iowa State) and Bill Self (Kansas, won back-to-back twice).

2: Baylor’s overall national ranking, according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric.

253: Number of steals by the Bears, which is fourth in the nation and third among NCAA Tournament teams.

118.2: Baylor’s offensive rating, which is second in the country and trailing only that of Gonzaga.

