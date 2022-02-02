College Basketball College Basketball Odds: Johnny Davis, Drew Timme lead John Wooden futures 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With less than a month left until the start of March Madness, college basketball fans and bettors are keeping their eyes on the players most likely to win the John R. Wooden Award.

The Wooden Award is given to the nation's top college basketball player.

Will Gonzaga's Drew Timme's calm, steady hand take home the hardware? Can Kansas' Ochai Agbaji strong all-around game propel him to the top? Or is Kentucky's Oscar Thiebwe going to snatch the award like it's one of the 15.1 rebounds he averages per game?

It doesn't take long for things to shift in college basketball. Here are the current Wooden odds for the top 20 players in college basketball as we approach the last month of the regular season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 JOHN R. WOODEN AWARD*

1. Johnny Davis: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

2. Ochai Agbaji: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

3. Oscar Tshiebwe: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

4. Drew Timme: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

5. Paolo Bachero: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

6. Kofi Cockburn: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

7. EJ Liddell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

8. Keegan Murray: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

9. Trayce Jackson-Davis: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

10. Bennedict Mathurin: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

11. Jaden Ivey: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

12. Jabari Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

13. Collin Gillespie: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

14. Johnny Juzang: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

15. Hunter Dickinson: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

16. Trevion Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

17. Chet Holmgren: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

18. Julian Champagnie: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

19. Jahvon Quinerly: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

20. Armando Bacot: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

*Odds as of 2/2/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:

- Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is the front-runner to win the award averaging 21.3 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Badgers are currently in a three-way tie for top spot in the Big Ten. They are ranked 11th in the AP Top 25. As of today, this award is Davis' to lose.

- At +4500, UCLA's Johnny Juzang provides betting value as the leading scorer for the team currently ranked third in the AP Top 25. He's averaged 22.6 points on 51.3% shooting his last five games before being placed on the COVID-19 list. If he closes out PAC-12 play strong — including a huge rematch against seventh-ranked Arizona on Thursday — expect these odds to shorten.

- With a mustache known as the Drew Manchu, Drew Timme has style to match his undeniable basketball skills. Averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 61% shooting, Timme leads a powerful Zaga squad that is a strong contender for the NCAA Men's National Championship. Last season, he won the Karl Malone Award (given to the nation's top power forward), made first-team All-WCC and was a second-team All-American. Given his penchant for taking home hardware, it's no surprise that he is only trailing three players on the Wooden award odds list.

