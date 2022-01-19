College Basketball odds: Championship futures odds for the Top 25 teams

College Basketball
Now that the College Football Playoff National Championship is behind us, it is time to shift focus to college basketball. With so many crazy storylines — including Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season — who’s the favorite to win the 2022 NCAA men's college basketball championship?

As always, the college basketball odds tell the story. Here are the updated championship odds for every team headed into the second half of the season (with odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP (listed by current AP ranking)*

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs:+500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
2. Auburn Tigers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
3. Arizona Wildcats: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
4. Purdue Boilermakers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
5. Baylor Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
6. Duke Blue Devils: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
7. Kansas Jayhawks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
8. Wisconsin Badgers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
9. UCLA Bruins: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
10. Houston Cougars: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
11. Villanova Wildcats: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
12. Kentucky Wildcats: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
13. LSU Tigers: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
14. Michigan State Spartans: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
15. Iowa State Cyclones: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
16. USC Trojans: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
17. Illinois Fighting Illini: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
18. Texas Tech Red Raiders: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
19. Ohio State Buckeyes: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
20. Xavier Musketeers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)
21. Providence Friars: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)
22. Loyola Chicago: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
23. Texas Longhorns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
24. Tennessee Volunteers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
25. UConn Huskies: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

*Odds as of 1/19/2022

A few things that stand out:

Even with Coach K making his final farewell and the Blue Devils current ranking of No. 6, the oddsmakers love Duke's chances of cutting down the nets as they only trail Gonzaga on the NCAA men's championship odds list. 

Everyone's favorite Cinderella, Loyola Chicago, offers tremendous value, tied with Iowa State with the longest odds in the Top 25 at +20000. Is this the year the Ramblers finally get their hands on the glass slipper?  

The Auburn Tigers have been on fire the past seven weeks and if they have a good showing against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, expect their odds to shorten considerably. 

