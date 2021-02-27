College Basketball
College Basketball

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham breaks out for 40 points

7 hours ago

Rivalry games are when players etch their names in their schools' lore.

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham did just that Saturday in a 92-90 overtime upset of the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners.

Cunningham scored a career-high 40 points while pulling down 11 rebounds, displaying the talent that made him a consensus top-two recruit in the 2020 high school class.

Cunningham showcased the deep range on his jumper, knocking down a trio of 3-point field goals.

His entire skill set was on display against the Sooners, with Cunningham showing off his touted athleticism.

The 40-point outing is sure to garner a lot of attention, but that's par for the course for the freshman so far this season.

Heading into this matchup with the Sooners, Cunningham had notched eight games with at least 20 points so far this season. He is averaging 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

That productivity has some believing Cunningham could take his talents to the NBA and succeed immediately.

It seems it's only a matter of time for Cunningham, as he is currently in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz detailed Cunningham's performance Saturday and why it bodes well for his future in the league.

It's safe to say this latest performance only added fuel to the fire for Cunningham's No. 1 campaign.

