Bronny James 'doing well,' USC coach Andy Enfield says at Pac-12 media day
Southern California basketball coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is "doing well" nearly three months after the prized recruit went into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice on campus.
The coach didn't offer any other details during Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
"At the appropriate time, the James family will most likely come out with an update on Bronny's situation," Enfield said. "But currently, we're respecting the privacy of a medical condition and look forward to the near future and go from there."
The 18-year-old James went into cardiac arrest on July 24 as the team was holding offseason practices in preparation for a two-week European tour. He was stricken just over a year after USC freshman 7-footer Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice. Iwuchukwu returned to play for the Trojans in the second half of the season.
LeBron James said last week that his son is progressing in his rehabilitation in hopes of playing for the Trojans this season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
By the numbers: College basketball blue bloods make AP Top 25 history — in football
Big Ten media day takeaways: Purdue seeks redemption, Izzo praises freshman PG, more
Big Ten men's basketball media day: Power rankings, awards, storylines to watch
-
2024 NCAA basketball odds: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas betting favorite
LeBron James' son Bryce receives offer from Ohio State
Bronny James will 'return to basketball in the very near future'
-
UNC star Armando Bacot on upcoming season: 'My first goal is redemption'
College basketball 2024 title contenders: 12 teams to watch
40 players, coaches who will shape the 2023-24 men's college basketball season
-
By the numbers: College basketball blue bloods make AP Top 25 history — in football
Big Ten media day takeaways: Purdue seeks redemption, Izzo praises freshman PG, more
Big Ten men's basketball media day: Power rankings, awards, storylines to watch
-
2024 NCAA basketball odds: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas betting favorite
LeBron James' son Bryce receives offer from Ohio State
Bronny James will 'return to basketball in the very near future'
-
UNC star Armando Bacot on upcoming season: 'My first goal is redemption'
College basketball 2024 title contenders: 12 teams to watch
40 players, coaches who will shape the 2023-24 men's college basketball season