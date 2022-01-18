College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Defending champ Baylor loses No. 1 seed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending champions might not be on track to receive a No. 1 seed in the upcoming men's college basketball tournament.

The Baylor Bears (15-2), who earlier this season were riding a 21-game unbeaten streak, lost two home games last week: 65-62 to Texas Tech on Tuesday and 61-54 to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

As a result, the Bears lost a 1-seed in our latest NCAA bracket projections, which come courtesy of FOX Sports Bracket Forecaster Mike DeCourcy .

Auburn (16-1), which has won 13 straight and is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25, replaces Baylor as a 1-seed in our latest forecast. The other three 1-seeds remain the same: Duke (14-2), Gonzaga (14-2) and Arizona (14-1).

Baylor, which ended its skid with a victory over West Virginia on Tuesday, dropped to a 2-seed, where it's joined by Purdue (14-2), Wisconsin (14-2) and Kansas (15-2).

As far as conferences, the Big 12 remains the most represented, with eight teams in the projected field for the third time. The Big Ten and Big East are right behind, each with seven teams in the mix, while the SEC has six.

The Pac-12 is once again the least represented major conference, though the league does have four teams now, with 11-seed Oregon joining Arizona, UCLA and USC.

When it comes to the bubble, DeCourcy has Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Saint Mary's and Wyoming as the last four teams in, with San Francisco, St. Bonaventure, Mississippi State and Stanford right on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy.

