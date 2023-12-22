College Basketball
Barry Sanders' son scores first points of college basketball career with a 3
Barry Sanders' son scores first points of college basketball career with a 3

Updated Dec. 22, 2023 1:42 p.m. ET

Nick Sanders, the son of NFL legend Barry Sanders, drained a 3-pointer in the final minute of Michigan State's eventual 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday — marking the sophomore guard's first points of his college basketball career.

It was the sixth game that Sanders, who cracked Michigan State's 2022-23 roster as a freshman walk-on, has appeared in this season. He appeared in seven games last season.

Michigan State is in the midst of a bumpy 7-5 start, but it has won three consecutive games, including an 88-64 win over then-No. 6 Baylor earlier this month. That said, the Spartans are already 0-2 in Big Ten play. 

Michigan State's next game comes Dec. 30, as it hosts Indiana State (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

