Arkansas St. 71, MVSU 64 BY foxsports • December 23, 2009

Daniel Bryant scored 16 points and Arkansas State handed Mississippi Valley State its seventh straight loss 71-64 on Tuesday night.

Martavius Adams added 14 points, Trey Finn scored 13 and Jeremy Thomas 10 for the Red Wolves (5-5), who won for the second time in a row.

The Red Wolves had their best shooting night of the season, making 55.1 percent of their shots (27 for 49). Adams (6 for 6), Thomas (5 for 5) and Rashad Allison (4 for 4) all were perfect from the field.

Arkansas State jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first half and led 45-35 at halftime. The Red Wolves held the lead throughout the second half and the Delta Devils got as close as 66-62 with 1:51 to play.

Julius Cheeks had a game-high 19 points for the Delta Devils (1-11). Shannon Behling added 13 points and Amos Studivant had 12.

