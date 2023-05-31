College Basketball Akins, Hoggard returning to Michigan State makes Spartans national title contenders Updated May. 31, 2023 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The college basketball offseason could not be going better for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Coming off a season that resulted in a trip to the Sweet 16, the Spartans will have all of their major backcourt contributors back, meaning MSU should enter the 2023-24 campaign with a legitimate chance to win a national championship.

Guard Jaden Akins announced Wednesday morning that he is returning to East Lansing for his junior season. Then, minutes later, Michigan State made it official that point guard A.J. Hoggard is also withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return for his senior season.

Identified as a breakout candidate by Izzo last season, Akins battled a foot injury early in the season and really rounded into form as his sophomore year went on.

The talented 6-foot-4 guard from Farmington, Michigan averaged 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 42% from the floor this past season. He scored in double-figures in six of the final seven games of the year, including a 21-point outing against Iowa and a 16-point performance in the Sweet 16 against Kansas State.

Hoggard has become a steady scorer and playmaker in Izzo’s system, and his ability to distribute was nothing short of sensational last season. The Spartans' physical lead guard put up 12.9 points per game, while dishing out 5.9 assist per contest, which ranked third in the Big Ten. His improvement from beyond the arc, combined with his veteran presence and clutch ability are welcome sights for Izzo and the MSU coaching staff.

With the Spartans also returning one of the best guards in college basketball, Tyson Walker, as well as versatile forward Malik Hall - not to mention one of the best recruiting classes in the nation highlighted by five-star big man Xavier Booker - everything is in place for Michigan State to join Purdue as the clear front-runners in the Big Ten next season.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

